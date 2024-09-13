C*ck Destroyer Rebecca More reflects on Sophie Anderson's death and the new season of 'Slag Wars'

In the late 2010s, the adult entertainer duo Sophie Anderson and Rebecca More, better known as the Cock Destroyers, were taking the internet by storm, making hilarious and sexy viral videos before landing their own reality competition show Slag Wars in 2020. But when Anderson passed away unexpectedly last November, More wasn’t sure what would happen to the planned second season of their show.

Luckily for fans, despite the grief and heartbreak she was experiencing, More decided to keep their beloved project going as a way to honor Anderson’s legacy. This means that after four years, fan-fave reality TV show Slag Wars: The Next Destroyeris back for a long-awaited second season, which premieres September 17.

“It honors her so much,” More tells PRIDE. “Sophie is Slag Wars. Slag Wars wouldn’t exist if Sophie didn’t exist. She was my absolute partner in crime.”

Anderson, More, and gay porn star Mathew Camp hosted the first season of Slag Wars, a reality competition show where sex workers and adult film creators vied for the chance to be the next international queer sex symbol. Although it was created during the pandemic and only streamed online, the show was instantly embraced by LGBTQ+ fans who loved the Cock Destroyers’ brand of sex positivity and dirty humor.

After the success of season one, sadly, the Cock Destroyers split up and went their separate ways. Until that was that season two was supposed to bring the duo back together, but when More, Camp and the whole crew got to set to film, Anderson was a no show. "Sophie would never not show up to work. She was so professional so it was a shock," More says. "I really never saw me doing Slag Wars on my own." When More didn't get the reunion with Anderson that she was hoping for, the cast and crew decided to film the second season without her, and this time, More would be joined by Camp, and Boulet Brother's Dragula star Fantasia Royale Gaga to help host the show. At one point while filming the first episode, More says she was feeling discouraged and wasn't sure she could go on without Anderson, explaining that she was in her "own head at the time," but things turned around after Fantasia gave her a pep talk. "She's like, 'This is all part of being a slag. You've got to show up for the contestants,' and that's absolutely true," More recalls.

But before the new season could air, More's world was rocked when Anderson passed away suddenly. "I'll never be over it. I really won't. I don't think that when you lose somebody, you never get over them, you just learn how to handle life better," More explains while tears stream down her face and her voice quivers. "Her death has taught me so much, you know, how much I love her. She gave me the most amazing memories. I'll never be able to talk about her and not get upset. I wish things were different." While some people might think that the second season should have been scraped in light of her death, More felt it was important to keep Anderson's legacy alive and to support that new competitors. "As I watch it, I'm so happy for the slags," More says of the second season. "In life, that's what happens, bad stuff happens, but always born is a new energy, and that's how I feel we have to kind of look at Slag Wars, is this new energy. This new energy of slags. I'm 44 years old, I've changed. I have changed from those two girls who were in the hotel going, 'Do you want to f—cking destroy some cocks?!' That was a moment in time we were just so crazy. It was so wonderful, and people change, and new life and new energy comes in, and that's where the slags come in." To honor Anderson's legacy, the first episode of the new season will drop alongside a documentary that explores the Cock Destroyers' rise to fame and what Anderson meant to everyone who was a part of Slag Wars. More says that Anderson would also be happy to know that the new season of the show won't have eliminations but a point system instead because she always hated having to send competitors home. "She's probably going, 'You f—cker, now that I'm up here, you're not sending them back home!' Her memory so lives on in me," More says. "The Sophie in her videos, she's so full of light and positivity and such fun. She don't take life too serious. Slag Wars [season] one is so ingrained in my head just how much fun we had. We were like two young girls just having a giggle, and we're grown women. We just had such a good time." More also says that she hopes that she and Anderson have helped to destigmatize sex work and maybe even "move the needle" on the negative way people often perceive them. Slag Wars has given people the opportunity to get to know sex workers and hear them talk about their lives, and the title itself is a way to reclaim the word slag — a British slang word for slut.