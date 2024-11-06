Ricky Martin brought his twins to meet Kamala Harris & it’s so WHOLESOME

We live for everything Ricky Martin does, from his music to his acting career, to his always welcome thirst traps — but also for his moments as a dad.

Martin is the father to four children, he began his family as a single tad welcoming twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 16, born via surrogate in 2008. They were followed a few years later by Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 5, also via a surrogate.

While Martin bathes in the limelight, for the most part, he has opted to shield his family from he publics prying eyes. So it was particularly special that he not only introduced his twin sons to presidential hopeful, Vice President Kamala Harris, but that he shared that moment with the world via his Instagram.

“History class for my boys,” wrote Martin in the caption. “Such a pleasure to perform at her rally in Philadelphia. Don’t forget to vote familia.”