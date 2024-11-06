Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Ricky Martin brought his twins to meet Kamala Harris & it's so WHOLESOME

Kamala Harris; Ricky Martin and sons
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images); Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Livin la vida adorable!

We live for everything Ricky Martin does, from his music to his acting career, to his always welcome thirst traps — but also for his moments as a dad.

Martin is the father to four children, he began his family as a single tad welcoming twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 16, born via surrogate in 2008. They were followed a few years later by Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 5, also via a surrogate.

While Martin bathes in the limelight, for the most part, he has opted to shield his family from he publics prying eyes. So it was particularly special that he not only introduced his twin sons to presidential hopeful, Vice President Kamala Harris, but that he shared that moment with the world via his Instagram.

“History class for my boys,” wrote Martin in the caption. “Such a pleasure to perform at her rally in Philadelphia. Don’t forget to vote familia.”

In the images, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer and his two sons posed with Harris and shook the candidate's hand. It's not only a beautiful moment, but a reminder of exactly what is at stake tonight. This family and families like it everywhere in the nation await the results that either way will change the course of their future!

But we’re hopeful that this “history class,” is about to be a lesson in history in the making!

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can't live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

