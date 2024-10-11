Sarah Paulson hilariously reacts to fans calling her 'mother'

Sarah Paulson is promoting her new film, and she's eating up all the "mother" comments along the way.
A promotional video for Hold Your Breath, Paulson's latest horror-thriller flick for Hulu, features the actress reading comments fans have made about her on Instagram.
"This is a lot of people saying I'm their mother," she says, after calling out the few first comments. "I like being called 'mother'...I think."
This isn't the first time Paulson has displayed her awareness of her "mother" status among fans. She previously guest starred in a Saturday Night Livesketch that highlighted the difference in generational slang, whilea New York Times profile from earlier this year amusingly mentioned how it took her awhile to understand the term as a positive.
There was also this hilarious bit promoting her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers:
Has Paulson really fully embraced the "mother" label? It's hard to say for sure, but she's certainly doing her best to meet fans exactly where they're at with it all the same.
"i think i might pass out mother is looking AMAZING," read one comment highlighted in the Hold Your Breath video that drew a particularly excellent response.
"Well, I appreciate that, because mother doesn't have eyebrows in this one," Paulson said. "Mother had to bleach the eyebrows, and that's never a good feeling for mother. Mother doesn't like the eyebrow-free face."
The original commenter also left a note on this new video, writing, "omg THE sarah paulson has replied to MY comment?? my life is practically complete."
"mother loves you," @holdyourbreathfilm wrote back.
