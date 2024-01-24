Joel Kim Booster shocks Andy Cohen with a steamy threesome revelation on 'WWHL'

It's official, tell every gay you: Tuesdays are for threeways!

Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster stunned host Andy Cohen when he revealed the last time he had a threesome on Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

During a game of “Truth or Drink” — where guests have to answer a personal question or take a swig — Cohen asked Booster a very intimate question.

First up was Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay, who admitted that she doesn’t miss her former co-star Jen Shah, who is serving time in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Decider reports.

Then it was the Big Mouth actor’s turn, and this is where things got spicy!

Cohen asked Booster when he last had a threesome, to which he simply answered, “Last Tuesday.”

“Oh my god, I love you! I love you! Yes!” Cohen said as he kicked up his legs in excitement.

This is a change from the last time Booster talked about adding a very special guest star into the mix. He once told Page Six that it’s often more trouble than it’s worth now that he’s in a relationship. “[It’s] not that [threesomes] are out of the question now, but it was a lot more fun being the guest star than it was logistically planning it as a couple. I think it’s a logistical nightmare now to engage in a threesome. Before it was just sort of, you come in and you get the spotlight and then you leave.”

This unexpected response surprised the 55-year-old Bravo host so much he spent the rest of the show focused on little else, and we don’t blame him!

Cohen was so distracted that when Booster tried to explain that his Chrissy & Dave Dine Out co-star Chrissy Teigen has the “worst hot Bravo take,” the reality TV boss interrupted to say, “Last Tuesday, yes!” Eventually, Booster finished his answer, but Cohen chimed in again with, “Tuesdays are for threeways.”

Cohen is no stranger to threesomes himself, revealing on The Howard Stern Show seven years ago that he once took a straight couple up to his hotel room for some very NSFW time.

If you thought that he would let Booster’s sexy admission drop, you’d be wrong. While closing out the show, Cohen joked one last time, “It’s Tuesday night. You have a threeway to get to.”