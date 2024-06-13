Where to get your Hunter Schafer fix amidst 'Euphoria' hiatus

We here at PRIDE fell in love with former model Hunter Schafer in her acting debut as Jules Vaughn in the HBO Original series Euphoria alongside Zendaya.

While creator Sam Levinson reworks his season three scripts, the return of Euphoria is unknown and is on a seemingly indefinite hiatus; many of the cast’s stars have been taking on other projects. In the meantime, PRIDE is totally obsessed with Schafer’s recent and forthcoming roles.

Here’s everywhere you can get your Hunter Schafer fix while we await the next installment of Euphoria.

Blade Runner 2099 Courtesy of Prime Video Schafer is expanding her acting chops into more sci-fi ventures as she officially joins co-star Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video’s upcoming Blade Runner 2099 mini-series. The show will serve as a sequel to the original Blade Runner (1982) film and its follow-up, Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Although the plot and details of Schafer’s character are being kept secret, we know the mini-series events will take place 50 years after the second film. And even though there’s no release date yet, we can’t wait to see the actress in the Blade Runner universe because it’ll be a sci-fi slay either way! Where to Watch: Coming soon to Prime Video

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Courtesy of Lionsgate In 2023, Schafer starred in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Tigris, the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and renowned stylist in the previous films. The prequel follows a young Snow years before he becomes the tyrannical President of Panem, and Schafer's Tigris as his supportive cousin and confidant who holds great sympathy for tributes and somewhat disdain for the Games. Fans and critics lauded Schafer as the film's breakout star, as it was different from anything she'd done before delivering a layered depiction of the enduring and cunning Tigris. Whether you're a Hunger Games fan or not, Schafer is more than enough reason to watch The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Where to Watch: Starz

Kinds of Kindness Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures Schafer can be seen in another film, Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, premiering as soon as next week. Described as a three-part, absurdist fable, Kinds of Kindness follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his life… a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and seems to be a different person,” and “a woman determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.” Schafer, who appears in one scene, shared with Variety what little she could about the upcoming release. “I’m so flattered that they have included me in the list of main actors and everything,” Schafer said of Kinds of Kindness. “I’m in it, truthfully, for one scene. I filmed for one day. I was so thrilled though because I’m a huge fan of Yorgos, so I was thrilled that he thought of me and it was a really wild — I’m gonna tell the story at some point when I have time — wild day of filming,” she teased. Where to Watch: In theaters June 21, 2024