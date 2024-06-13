Scroll To Top
Where to get your Hunter Schafer fix amidst Euphoria hiatus

Courtesy of Prime Video; Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Courtesy of NEON

While Euphoria is on pause she's been picking up other acting projects we absolutely love, from Blade Runner 2099 to Cuckoo.

dariccott

We here at PRIDE fell in love with former model Hunter Schafer in her acting debut as Jules Vaughn in the HBO Original series Euphoria alongside Zendaya.

While creator Sam Levinson reworks his season three scripts, the return of Euphoria is unknown and is on a seemingly indefinite hiatus; many of the cast’s stars have been taking on other projects. In the meantime, PRIDE is totally obsessed with Schafer’s recent and forthcoming roles.

Here’s everywhere you can get your Hunter Schafer fix while we await the next installment of Euphoria.

Blade Runner 2099 

Courtesy of Prime Video

Schafer is expanding her acting chops into more sci-fi ventures as she officially joins co-star Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video’s upcoming Blade Runner 2099 mini-series.

The show will serve as a sequel to the original Blade Runner (1982) film and its follow-up, Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Although the plot and details of Schafer’s character are being kept secret, we know the mini-series events will take place 50 years after the second film. And even though there’s no release date yet, we can’t wait to see the actress in the Blade Runner universe because it’ll be a sci-fi slay either way!

Where to Watch: Coming soon to Prime Video

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Courtesy of Lionsgate

In 2023, Schafer starred in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Tigris, the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and renowned stylist in the previous films. The prequel follows a young Snow years before he becomes the tyrannical President of Panem, and Schafer’s Tigris as his supportive cousin and confidant who holds great sympathy for tributes and somewhat disdain for the Games. Fans and critics lauded Schafer as the film's breakout star, as it was different from anything she’d done before delivering a layered depiction of the enduring and cunning Tigris. Whether you’re a Hunger Games fan or not, Schafer is more than enough reason to watch The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Where to Watch:Starz

Kinds of Kindness

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Schafer can be seen in another film, Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone, premiering as soon as next week. Described as a three-part, absurdist fable, Kinds of Kindness follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his life… a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and seems to be a different person,” and “a woman determined to find a specific someone destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

Schafer, who appears in one scene, shared with Variety what little she could about the upcoming release.

“I’m so flattered that they have included me in the list of main actors and everything,” Schafer said of Kinds of Kindness.

“I’m in it, truthfully, for one scene. I filmed for one day. I was so thrilled though because I’m a huge fan of Yorgos, so I was thrilled that he thought of me and it was a really wild — I’m gonna tell the story at some point when I have time — wild day of filming,” she teased.

Where to Watch: In theaters June 21, 2024

Cuckoo

Courtesy of NEON

Last but certainly not least, Schafer’s leading role as Gretchen in NEON’s horror thriller Cuckoo alongside Dan Stevens. The film tells the story of 17-year-old Gretchen, who leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. When arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by her father's boss, Mr. König (Stevens), who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Immediately, something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise as strange noises and bloody visions plague Gretchen until she discovers a shocking secret that affects her family.

Where to Watch: In theaters August 2, 2024

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

