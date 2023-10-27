Will Hunter Schafer Be The Next Carrie White?
Will Hunter Schafer Be The Next Carrie White?
Rumors claim a new adaptation of the Stephen King novel is on the way.
Rumors are flying about that a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie might be on the way, with Hunter Schafer to take the lead.
Scooper DanielRPK reportedly recently shared the rumor on his Patreon, with no other information other than that the Euphoria actress is in the running for the role.
Carrie is unquestionably one of King’s most important and well-known works, in addition to being his debut novel. It was adapted with great success by Brian De Palma in 1976, with Sissy Spacek in the titular role, again as a largely forgotten TV movie in 2002, and was most recently tackled by Boys Don’t Cry director Kimberly Peirce in a 2013 adaptation starring Chloe Moretz.
The story revolves around a teen girl, abused by her religious mother and mistreated by her classmates, who starts to develop psychic powers. As one of the most famous scenes involves Carrie getting her period at school and panicking because nobody has ever told her what that means, it’s unsurprising that the rumor of Schafer’s casting has brought out transphobes insistent that she couldn’t possibly play the role.
Fortunately, people who engage in critical thinking shut that nonsense down very quickly.
There were critiques around the idea of the casting that actually made some points—namely that Carrie was written as overweight and not conventionally attractive, both of which played a role in her mistreatment, whereas that has never been reflected in the adaptations.
But the transphobic claims that Schafer taking on the role would be inappropriate specifically because she's trans are simply laughable. Of course the only time anyone deems it necessary for an actor to have gone through the same health experiences as a character is to push a transphobic narrative. Funny how that works.
Unfortunately, it all comes just as King posted a tweet promoting noted transphobe J.K. Rowling’s latest book under her Robert Galbraith pen name, putting a damper on things for some Carrie fans.
At the end of the day, both the potential casting of Schafer and the development of a new Carrie adaptation are still unsubstantiated rumors—although Hollywood’s penchant for remaking popular properties does suggest at least the latter is completely plausible.
- Hunter Schafer Joins Anne Hathaway Pop Star Drama, 'Mother Mary' ›
- 'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Comes Out as ‘Bi or Pan or Something' ›
- Hunter Schafer Calls Out Transphobic Bar on IG Live, Reviews Nosedive ›