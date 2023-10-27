Will Hunter Schafer Be The Next Carrie White?

Rumors are flying about that a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie might be on the way, with Hunter Schafer to take the lead.

Scooper DanielRPK reportedly recently shared the rumor on his Patreon, with no other information other than that the Euphoria actress is in the running for the role.

Carrie is unquestionably one of King’s most important and well-known works, in addition to being his debut novel. It was adapted with great success by Brian De Palma in 1976, with Sissy Spacek in the titular role, again as a largely forgotten TV movie in 2002, and was most recently tackled by Boys Don’t Cry director Kimberly Peirce in a 2013 adaptation starring Chloe Moretz.

The story revolves around a teen girl, abused by her religious mother and mistreated by her classmates, who starts to develop psychic powers. As one of the most famous scenes involves Carrie getting her period at school and panicking because nobody has ever told her what that means, it’s unsurprising that the rumor of Schafer’s casting has brought out transphobes insistent that she couldn’t possibly play the role.

Fortunately, people who engage in critical thinking shut that nonsense down very quickly.

There were critiques around the idea of the casting that actually made some points—namely that Carrie was written as overweight and not conventionally attractive, both of which played a role in her mistreatment, whereas that has never been reflected in the adaptations.