Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she broke up with costar Dominic Fike after checking his phone

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she broke up with costar Dominic Fike after checking his phone

Hunter Schafer talks about her breakup with costar Dominic Fike
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Schafer opens up on the Call Me Daddy podcast about her public breakup and how her trans identity impacts her dating life.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is finally speaking out about her breakup with co-star Dominic Fike, admitting there was cheating involved.

Schafer and Fike called it quits in April of 2023 after having dated for a little over a year. The two met on the set of Euphoria playing love interests, and made their relationship public by posting a photo kissing.

Now, the 25-year-old Cuckoo star is opening up about their breakup during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying that they both “have a lot to work on.”

“Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time,” Schafer explained, E News reports. “It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person.”

- YouTube

Schafer also said that Fike was the first cis, straight-identifying man she ever dated. She admitted to the 28-year-old “Mona Lisa” singer that she had been cheated on during a prior relationship and then blamed herself at first.

“As a trans woman, with a man who has never dated that [type of person] before,” she said. “Because of the way I’ve been socialized as a trans woman, it’s been this crux in my life of what life has been so hard sometimes, I was like, ‘Oh, god is this it? Can I just not?’”

But Schafer now realizes that her former partner being unfaithful had nothing to do with her. “It has everything to do with that person,” she said, adding, “and whatever kind of pain they’re in or whatever they’re dealing with.”

Schafer dipped her toes into monogamy for the first time when she was dating Fike, but she started to suspect he was cheating before the two broke up.

“You always know,” she said and then admitted that she peaked at Fike’s phone looking for evidence of his alleged infidelity. “Because I knew, I went to the phone—which I’m not proud of.”

Despite how their relationship ended, Schafer doesn’t regret it.“It was one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had,” she said. “We both recognized that ‘This is not working and we can’t do this. We gotta go our own separate ways.’ It was so hard. We loved each other. He was a really special person.”

During an Apple Music interview at the time of their breakup, Fike said he was “done being in relationships right now,” but Schafer remembers their relationship fondly, explaining that he “saw me exactly as who I was, which was amazing.”

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentLGBTQ+Trans
call her daddy podcastbreakupdominic fikeeuphoriahunter schafertrans actresstransgender
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio