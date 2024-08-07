Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she broke up with costar Dominic Fike after checking his phone

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is finally speaking out about her breakup with co-star Dominic Fike, admitting there was cheating involved.

Schafer and Fike called it quits in April of 2023 after having dated for a little over a year. The two met on the set of Euphoria playing love interests, and made their relationship public by posting a photo kissing.

Now, the 25-year-old Cuckoo star is opening up about their breakup during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying that they both “have a lot to work on.”

“Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time,” Schafer explained, E News reports. “It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person.”