Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she broke up with costar Dominic Fike after checking his phone

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is finally speaking out about her breakup with co-star Dominic Fike, admitting there was cheating involved.
Schafer and Fike called it quits in April of 2023 after having dated for a little over a year. The two met on the set of Euphoria playing love interests, and made their relationship public by posting a photo kissing.
Now, the 25-year-old Cuckoo star is opening up about their breakup during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying that they both “have a lot to work on.”
“Part of why the relationship ended is because I got cheated on for the first time,” Schafer explained, E News reports. “It’s part of my truth, but that fundamentally changed me as a person.”
Schafer also said that Fike was the first cis, straight-identifying man she ever dated. She admitted to the 28-year-old “Mona Lisa” singer that she had been cheated on during a prior relationship and then blamed herself at first.
“As a trans woman, with a man who has never dated that [type of person] before,” she said. “Because of the way I’ve been socialized as a trans woman, it’s been this crux in my life of what life has been so hard sometimes, I was like, ‘Oh, god is this it? Can I just not?’”
But Schafer now realizes that her former partner being unfaithful had nothing to do with her. “It has everything to do with that person,” she said, adding, “and whatever kind of pain they’re in or whatever they’re dealing with.”
Schafer dipped her toes into monogamy for the first time when she was dating Fike, but she started to suspect he was cheating before the two broke up.
“You always know,” she said and then admitted that she peaked at Fike’s phone looking for evidence of his alleged infidelity. “Because I knew, I went to the phone—which I’m not proud of.”
Despite how their relationship ended, Schafer doesn’t regret it.“It was one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had,” she said. “We both recognized that ‘This is not working and we can’t do this. We gotta go our own separate ways.’ It was so hard. We loved each other. He was a really special person.”
During an Apple Music interview at the time of their breakup, Fike said he was “done being in relationships right now,” but Schafer remembers their relationship fondly, explaining that he “saw me exactly as who I was, which was amazing.”