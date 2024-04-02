Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Hunter Schafer opens up about the longstanding rumors that she and Rosalía dated

Hunter Schafer opens up about the longstanding rumors that she and Rosalía dated

Hunter Schafer; Rosalía
DFree/Shutterstock; Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

The actress dished on their past and their present.

rachelkiley

Hunter Schafer is putting longstanding rumors of a romance with pop star Rosalía to rest…by confirming that they did, in fact, briefly date.

Speculation that the two were an item has happened on and off ever since they were first linked to one another back in 2019. But they’ve remained close over the years, which has muddied the waters as far as the gossip mill goals.

Recently speaking to GQ, Schafer said that the two of them talked it over and decided to put an end to the questioning, admitting that they dated for five months during that first year.

“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” she said. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’”

However, she added that it was ultimately “something I’m happy to share” and that Rosalía is “family no matter what.”

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer said.

The Euphoriastar was previously romantically linked to her co-star, Dominic Fike, who she dated from early 2022 to the summer of last year. During her conversation with GQ, she credited falling in love with him with helping her work through “feelings of disdain” towards men that had impacted her friendships.

And even though the breakup was almost nine months ago, she’s still working through it, opting to stay single for the time being.

“I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else,” she said.

Unfortunately, the next season of Euphoria isn’t there to provide a distraction, as it was recently announced that production—originally expected to start soon—has been delayed.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainment
euphoriahunter schaferrosalia
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio