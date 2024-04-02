Hunter Schafer opens up about the longstanding rumors that she and Rosalía dated

Hunter Schafer is putting longstanding rumors of a romance with pop star Rosalía to rest…by confirming that they did, in fact, briefly date.

Speculation that the two were an item has happened on and off ever since they were first linked to one another back in 2019. But they’ve remained close over the years, which has muddied the waters as far as the gossip mill goals.

Recently speaking to GQ, Schafer said that the two of them talked it over and decided to put an end to the questioning, admitting that they dated for five months during that first year.

“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” she said. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’”

However, she added that it was ultimately “something I’m happy to share” and that Rosalía is “family no matter what.”

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer said.

The Euphoriastar was previously romantically linked to her co-star, Dominic Fike, who she dated from early 2022 to the summer of last year. During her conversation with GQ, she credited falling in love with him with helping her work through “feelings of disdain” towards men that had impacted her friendships.

And even though the breakup was almost nine months ago, she’s still working through it, opting to stay single for the time being.

“I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else,” she said.

Unfortunately, the next season of Euphoria isn’t there to provide a distraction, as it was recently announced that production—originally expected to start soon—has been delayed.