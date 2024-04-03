5 ways the 'Cuckoo' trailer has already scared the living daylights out of us

If it seems like Hunter Schafer is growing in popularity, that is both because of her talent and her ability to choose one incredible role after another.

Although fans may know her most from Euphoriaand The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, her upcoming horror flick, Cuckoo, is sure to get people talking just as much — and may even land her some sort of award for best performance.

Written and directed by Tilman Singer, the plot centers around Schafer as Gretchen, a 17-year-old girl who’s forced to move into a resort with her family to the German Alps. Tranquil as it seems, something isn’t quite right, and it doesn’t take long before Gretchen is plagued by bloody visions and stalked by something that ultimately reveals a shocking secret about her family.

Although it won’t see a release in the United States until August, check out our top 5 things that have us super creeped out for this movie, and scroll to the end to check out the trailer for yourself.

1. The body horror Neon This movie is bloody, and this looks like it’ll pretty much be a must for any fans of the body horror category. The gore is even evident in the poster image for the movie, which sees Schafer wearing bandages around her forehead that drop blood down toward her nose.

2. The psychological aspect Neon Family is always hit or miss. Being forced to move into a remote and private location with your family may be something that some people consider a horror in and of itself. When things actually start to take a turn for the worst, the tension of it all is almost too much to handle.

3. The creepy stalker Neon Watching Gretchen get chased while riding a bike listening to headphones is enough to make you never want to wear headphones in public again. It’s a little uncertain as far as what the thing chasing her is, besides some sort of strange woman, but it’s gotten our attention enough to make us set our calendars for the film’s August 9 release.

4. The location Neon Woods and nature are gorgeous. There’s no denying that. However, they’re also inherently terrifying because of how eerie and silent they are — and how quickly things can go bad. There aren’t enough people out there to hear you scream, and sometimes that will leave you in even worse condition. Personally, I grew up in the woods, so stuff like this will always get me.