Scroll To Top
Movies

5 ways the 'Cuckoo' trailer has already scared the living daylights out of us

5 ways the 'Cuckoo' trailer has already scared the living daylights out of us

5 ways Hunter Schaefer's 'Cuckoo' trailer has already scared the living daylights out of us
Neon

Are we even as ready for this as we think we are?!

@andrewjstillman

If it seems like Hunter Schafer is growing in popularity, that is both because of her talent and her ability to choose one incredible role after another.

Although fans may know her most from Euphoriaand The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, her upcoming horror flick, Cuckoo, is sure to get people talking just as much — and may even land her some sort of award for best performance.

Written and directed by Tilman Singer, the plot centers around Schafer as Gretchen, a 17-year-old girl who’s forced to move into a resort with her family to the German Alps. Tranquil as it seems, something isn’t quite right, and it doesn’t take long before Gretchen is plagued by bloody visions and stalked by something that ultimately reveals a shocking secret about her family.

Although it won’t see a release in the United States until August, check out our top 5 things that have us super creeped out for this movie, and scroll to the end to check out the trailer for yourself.

1. The body horror

hunter schafer bloody in cuckoo

Neon

This movie is bloody, and this looks like it’ll pretty much be a must for any fans of the body horror category. The gore is even evident in the poster image for the movie, which sees Schafer wearing bandages around her forehead that drop blood down toward her nose.

2. The psychological aspect

screenshot from cuckoo

Neon

Family is always hit or miss. Being forced to move into a remote and private location with your family may be something that some people consider a horror in and of itself. When things actually start to take a turn for the worst, the tension of it all is almost too much to handle.

3. The creepy stalker

stalker woman in cuckoo

Neon

Watching Gretchen get chased while riding a bike listening to headphones is enough to make you never want to wear headphones in public again. It’s a little uncertain as far as what the thing chasing her is, besides some sort of strange woman, but it’s gotten our attention enough to make us set our calendars for the film’s August 9 release.

4. The location

the hotel in cuckoo

Neon

Woods and nature are gorgeous. There’s no denying that. However, they’re also inherently terrifying because of how eerie and silent they are — and how quickly things can go bad. There aren’t enough people out there to hear you scream, and sometimes that will leave you in even worse condition. Personally, I grew up in the woods, so stuff like this will always get me.

5. Hunter Schafer

hunter schafer in cuckoo

Neon

Everything about Hunter Schafer in this film looks amazing. As mentioned above, this performance may land her an award, even though the horror genre doesn’t always get the recognition in the awards department it deserves. Regardless, we are so here for whatever is about to happen.

Check out the trailer below.

MoviesEntertainmentTrans
cuckooeuphorianeonqueer horrorthe hunger gamestilman singerhunter schafer
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio