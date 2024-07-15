Scroll To Top
Coming-of-age queer rom-com Bonus Track from Josh O'Connor secures U.S. rights

Sunrise Films

The plot involves a feel-good story of love that doesn’t revolve around all the labels attached to it.

The U.K.-based queer coming-of-age rom-com movie Bonus Track from Bankside Films has officially secured U.S. rights through Sunrise Films, which aims for both a theatrical and digital release in October, according to Variety.

Written by Mike Gilbert, with a story by Josh O’Connor (Challengers, Knives Out3), the film takes place in 2006 England and centers around 16-year-old aspiring musician George (Joe Anders). For the most part, his talents go unnoticed, his grades are awful, and he gets lost in daydreams about being a famous musician.

Everything changes when Max (Samuel Small) shows up. Max is the son of a famous musical duo, and he’s the first one who sees something in George. Not only is he sexy, but he offers to bring his knowledge from his rockstar parents to help George prepare to win the year-end talent show.

From there, the plot revolves around their growing relationship and fondness for each other with a feel-good story about love that doesn’t revolve around all the labels attached to it.

samuel small and joe anders from bonus tracj

Sunrise Films

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Julia Jackman, made its debut at the BFI London Film Festival and also features a cameo by O’Connor. It was previously released in the U.K. as a Sky Original, with Bankside Films handling the international sales.

As for Sunrise Films, it’s the brainchild of Vertigo Releasing CEO Rupert Preston and chair Nigel Williams, with other distribution credits including Beneath the Surface and The Girl in the Trunk.

In regard to the international distribution of Bonus Track, Andrew Nerger, head of U.S. and distribution at Vertigo Releasing, said, “We loved the utterly charming Bonus Track from the moment we first screened — its a lovely feel good coming-of-age story full of winning performances and we simply cannot wait to bring it to audiences in the U.S.”

The soundtrack also features original music from Years & Years frontman and Eurovision entrant Olly Alexander, which is comprised of a soundtrack full of 2000s indie bangers. It’s available to stream on Spotify.

As for the release over here stateside, “October” is all we know according to the Variety exclusive, but we’ll be in the theaters to check it out once it drops.

In the meantime, watch the trailer below.


author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio