Wait, are Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor going to serenade us in their new movie?

LOS ANGELES - MAR 04: Paul Mescal arrives for the Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, CA; LONDON, UK. November 13, 2019: Josh O'Connor arriving for "The Crown" series 3 premiere at the Curzon Mayfair, London. Picture: Steve Vas/Featureflash
DFree; Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

The two’s historical romance The History of Sound will put different vocals to the test.

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor may have been cast in Oliver Hermanus’s gay historical drama The History of Sound at the end of 2021, but it looks like the film won’t be ready for public viewing until 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Awards Watch, Hermanus said, “Venice asked for it, but it’s not ready. We have a lot more to create, Paul and Josh sing in it, and it’s all about sound.”

Wait, hold up, what was that?

Mescal and O’Connor are going to sing?

First of all, we’re here for that, but we’re also here for the story overall. It’s based on the Pushcart Prize-winning short story of the same name written by Ben Shattuck, and tells the story of Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), two men who fall in love while traveling together and recording the songs and stories of their countrymen from World War I.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Mescal or O’Connor, Mescal recently made waves and stole our hearts with his role as Harry in All of Us Strangers, and O’Connor is most known for God’s Own Country and also recently made waves for his performance in Challengersalongside Mike Faist and Zendaya.

The actor’s busy schedules are reportedly the reason it’s taken so long for the film to hit theaters. In the interim, Hermanus released the STARZ miniseries Mary & George with Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine.

Filming for The History of Soundstarted in late February and reportedly only took two months before it wrapped. When the film was first announced, Hermanus told Variety, “This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.”

Well, we can’t wait to see how the bond between the two of them unfolds on screen and can’t wait for them to show off their harmonies together. We're eagerly awaiting the official release date, as well.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

