Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor may have been cast in Oliver Hermanus’s gay historical drama The History of Sound at the end of 2021, but it looks like the film won’t be ready for public viewing until 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Awards Watch, Hermanus said, “Venice asked for it, but it’s not ready. We have a lot more to create, Paul and Josh sing in it, and it’s all about sound.”

Wait, hold up, what was that?

Mescal and O’Connor are going to sing?

First of all, we're here for that, but we're also here for the story overall. It's based on the Pushcart Prize-winning short story of the same name written by Ben Shattuck, and tells the story of Lionel (Mescal) and David (O'Connor), two men who fall in love while traveling together and recording the songs and stories of their countrymen from World War I.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Mescal or O’Connor, Mescal recently made waves and stole our hearts with his role as Harry in All of Us Strangers, and O’Connor is most known for God’s Own Country and also recently made waves for his performance in Challengersalongside Mike Faist and Zendaya.