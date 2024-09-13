Scroll To Top
An ode to Kevin Bacon's short shorts in 'Friday the 13th'

Kevin Bacon in Friday the 13th 1980
Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Friday the 13th is the perfect time to celebrate Kevin Bacon's iconic... fashion.

Friday the 13th is an auspicious day for horror fans everywhere, but even if you hate scary movies, you should love this holiday for one simple reason: Kevin Bacon’s bulge. Let me explain.

The very first Friday the 13th movie was released in 1980 and starred a baby-faced Kevin Bacon as a doomed camp counselor. Bacon doesn’t have that many lines, and his character, Jack, is killed off halfway through the film, but his short shorts and tiny bathing suit — which leaves little to the imagination — have made a lasting impression on viewers.

In the OG slasher film, Bacon sports cut-off tiny jean shorts and a speedo that shows more than it conceals. And he’s not the only one! There are shirtless men in little shorts and tiny bathing everywhere in the film — it was definitely a sexual awakening for 1980’s baby gays.

Honestly, bring back the little short shorts in horror films! And while you’re at it, let’s bring back half shirts for men à la Johnny Depp in Nightmare of Elm Street.

So to celebrate this glorious and spooky holiday, we’re taking a look back at the seminal slasher movie and the men’s fashion choices that captured a generation of queer men’s imaginations!

Short shorts!

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Like we said, every young man in this movie has a pair of itty bitty jean shorts and we’re not mad about it!

The most iconic look

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Steve Christy, the man who thought it was a brilliant idea to reopen camp Crystal Lake years after a kid drowned, wears nothing but jean shorts, hiking boots, and a neckerchief. It's a LEWK! Although he’s straight in the movie, this iconic 'fit would fit right in with the Village People. Just sayin’.

Shirtless men everywhere 

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Camp counselor Bill spends most of the film without a shirt on. From this surprisingly hot overalls look to losing his shirt in a game of strip Monopoly, Bill manages to look good until he meets his grisly end at the end of Mr. Voorhees' knife.

The infamous bulge

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: Kevin Bacon in a speedo! His iconic bulge likely inspired many young men to rewind and play their VHS copy of the movie so many times they wore out the tape. And we don’t blame them!

And now for the close up!

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

It doesn't disappoint.

More eye candy

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Kevin Bacon isn’t the only one showing off an impressive package!

Short shorts galore!

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Even with more clothing on, Kevin Bacon’s…ahem…member takes center stage!

No one wears a shirt and we're loving it

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

We’d like to thank Paramount Pictures and director Sean S. Cunningham for allowing camp counselor Bill to be shirtless in nearly every scene!

The final penetration

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Listen, you can’t do drugs and have sex in a horror movie and expect to survive! Kevin Bacon’s character Jack may have had sex with a woman, but he dies by being penetrated with an arrow while in bed. What we’re saying is, for a movie about seemingly straight (and very horny) camp counselors, this movie is super gay.

A different angle

Paramount Pictures via screenshot

Gotta love those old school special effects!

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

