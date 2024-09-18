Scroll To Top
Wait, will 'Mickey 17' include THAT gay sex scene from the book?

Courtesy of Warner Brothers

If the movie sticks to the source material, we could watch our Robert Pattinson fantasy play out on screen.

@andrewjstillman

Warner Brothers Studios has just released a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi film, Mickey 17, which may or may not include a gay sex scene fans of its source material thirst over.

Obviously, potential Mickey 17 spoilers ahead.

The film, which stars Robert Pattinson (Harry Potter, Twilight), is based on a 2022 novel by Edward Ashton called Mickey7. The plot revolves around Mickey Barnes, who’s an expendable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize an ice world called Niflheim.

Sound dangerous? It is. Fortunately (and sort of unfortunately) for Mickey, anytime he dies, a new body is regenerated that keeps most of his previous version’s memories in tact. However, things get a little...tricky, to say the least, when his regenerated bodies start to make multiple copies of themselves.

While the trailer looks like the black comedy will be wildly entertaining in and of itself, fans of the book are also keen to see if it explores a scene in the text where one version of Mickey has sex with another, well technically its a threesome with his girlfriend. But still, double Pattinson action? Yes, please.

In the trailer, a brief glimpse of two shirtless Pattinsons has eagle-eyed fans honing in on that scene from the book. The trailer shows the Mickeys kneeling on what appears to be a bed in front of Nasha Adjaya (Naomi Ackie), who grabs their faces and says, “This is so exciting.”

If it goes down the way fans think it will, then yes, exciting it is, indeed.

Courtesy of Warner Brothers Studios

Little else is known about the inner workings of the film, but the trailer does remind us that some epic talent is on the cast list, including Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) as Hieronymous Marshall, Toni Collette (Hereditary) as Gwen Johansen, and Steven Yeun (Beef) as Berto.

Additionally, Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean filmmaker known for writing and producing such hits as Parasite and Snowpiercer, also takes the director’s chair for the film.

Mickey 17 is currently slated to hit South Korean theaters on January 28, 2025, with the global release a few days later on January 31.

Check out the trailer below, then keep scrolling through for some of our favorite fan reactions to the potential sex scene between two Pattinsons.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

