Wait, will 'Mickey 17' include THAT gay sex scene from the book?

Warner Brothers Studios has just released a new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi film, Mickey 17, which may or may not include a gay sex scene fans of its source material thirst over.

Obviously, potential Mickey 17 spoilers ahead.

The film, which stars Robert Pattinson (Harry Potter, Twilight), is based on a 2022 novel by Edward Ashton called Mickey7. The plot revolves around Mickey Barnes, who’s an expendable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize an ice world called Niflheim.

See on Instagram Sound dangerous? It is. Fortunately (and sort of unfortunately) for Mickey, anytime he dies, a new body is regenerated that keeps most of his previous version’s memories in tact. However, things get a little...tricky, to say the least, when his regenerated bodies start to make multiple copies of themselves. While the trailer looks like the black comedy will be wildly entertaining in and of itself, fans of the book are also keen to see if it explores a scene in the text where one version of Mickey has sex with another, well technically its a threesome with his girlfriend. But still, double Pattinson action? Yes, please. In the trailer, a brief glimpse of two shirtless Pattinsons has eagle-eyed fans honing in on that scene from the book. The trailer shows the Mickeys kneeling on what appears to be a bed in front of Nasha Adjaya (Naomi Ackie), who grabs their faces and says, “This is so exciting.” If it goes down the way fans think it will, then yes, exciting it is, indeed.