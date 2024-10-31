10 NEW LGBTQ+ horror films to watch on Halloween & where to stream them





Courtesy of VMI Releasing; Bangor Films; A24; Cineverse Merry Gay Christmas — and by that I mean Happy Halloween! Today is our day to dress up, get spooky and celebrate. But maybe you don't feel like hitting the clubs or parties tonight. Perhaps you’d rather cozy up and watch a scary movie from the safety (and climate-controlled space) of your living room. Well, good news there has never been a better time to be a queer horror fan. From films that explore themes that resonate with our lives — many are told by queer directors and starring out actors — to modern classics that may not be explicitly queer but might as well be because they are so rooted in our culture — there is no shortage of streamable spine tinglers for you to enjoy. If that sounds like how you’d like to ring in this holiday, we have a list of LGBTQ+ horror films that have come out in recent years that you may have missed — and where you can watch them right now.

Ganymede Courtesy of VMI Releasing A star wrestler struggling with his gay awakening — and feelings toward his classmate — is stalked by a mythological creature living in his closet. From creative and real-life partners Colby Holt and Sam Probst, this tale feels both familiar and sadly relevant. Where to stream: Rent on Prime Video

Time Cut Courtesy of Netflix Out actress Madison Bailey stars in this time-travel slasher about a high school student who travels back to the early ‘00s in an attempt to prevent a serial killer's reign of terror. Where to stream: Netflix

#AMFAD All My Friends are Dead Courtesy of Cineverse A group of popular influencers head off to a music festival but before the concert can even begin they start being picked off one-by-one by a serial killer with a keen sense of irony. Jojo Siwa stars — but that's only the only way it’s queer, which we can’t say more about because — shh, spoilers.

I Saw the TV Glow Courtesy of A24 I Saw the TV Glow is one of the most haunting and original films to drop all year. It follows teens who bond over their shared obsession with a television show that may also hold the secret to their true identities.

Birth/Rebirth Courtesy of Shudder Nonbinary filmmaker Laura Moss turns their lens on the Frankenstein story with this shocking, beautiful, and fearless tale of immorality — and amorality. Where to stream: Hulu

Summoning Sylvia Courtesy of Shudder A gay bachelor party takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a spirit and the groom's homophobic future brother-in-law shows up. Frankie Grande steals the show in this horror comedy that is just so very fun!

Swallowed Courtesy of Momentum Pictures Before Cooper Koch snatched our hearts and all our thirst in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story he starred in this steamy and genuinely shocking body horror film about a drug run gone terribly, horribly, gruesomely wrong from out director Carter Smith, which also starred out actors Jena Malone and Mark Patton. This one is impossible to forget.

You Can’t Stay Here Courtesy of Bangor Films If you love the micro-budget era of the New Queer Cinema era then you don't want to miss You Can’t Stay Here which sees Guillermo Diaz starring as a gay photographer in the early ‘90s who photographs his sexual encounters in cruising spots only to accidentally witness a serial killing by someone who targets cruising spots — and who becomes fixated on him. Where to stream: Tubi

Attachment Courtesy of Shudder A lesbian couple faces the ultimate test of their relationship with a chronic, supernatural illness strikes one of them down. It’s romantic, sweet, and terrifying folk horror.

Where to stream: Shudder