Movies

10 NEW LGBTQ+ horror films to watch on Halloween & where to stream them

Tonight is All Hallows Eve so why not ring it with treats and a spooky movie?

rachiepants


Merry Gay Christmas — and by that I mean Happy Halloween!

Today is our day to dress up, get spooky and celebrate. But maybe you don't feel like hitting the clubs or parties tonight. Perhaps you’d rather cozy up and watch a scary movie from the safety (and climate-controlled space) of your living room. Well, good news there has never been a better time to be a queer horror fan.

From films that explore themes that resonate with our lives — many are told by queer directors and starring out actors — to modern classics that may not be explicitly queer but might as well be because they are so rooted in our culture — there is no shortage of streamable spine tinglers for you to enjoy.

If that sounds like how you’d like to ring in this holiday, we have a list of LGBTQ+ horror films that have come out in recent years that you may have missed — and where you can watch them right now.

Ganymede

Ganymede

Courtesy of VMI Releasing

A star wrestler struggling with his gay awakening — and feelings toward his classmate — is stalked by a mythological creature living in his closet. From creative and real-life partners Colby Holt and Sam Probst, this tale feels both familiar and sadly relevant.

Where to stream: Rent onPrime Video

Time Cut

Time Cut

Courtesy of Netflix

Out actress Madison Bailey stars in this time-travel slasher about a high school student who travels back to the early ‘00s in an attempt to prevent a serial killer's reign of terror.

Where to stream:Netflix

#AMFAD All My Friends are Dead

#AMFAD All My Friends are Dead

Courtesy of Cineverse

A group of popular influencers head off to a music festival but before the concert can even begin they start being picked off one-by-one by a serial killer with a keen sense of irony. Jojo Siwa stars — but that's only the only way it’s queer, which we can’t say more about because — shh, spoilers.


Where to stream:Tubi

I Saw the TV Glow

I Saw the TV Glow

Courtesy of A24

I Saw the TV Glow is one of the most haunting and original films to drop all year. It follows teens who bond over their shared obsession with a television show that may also hold the secret to their true identities.


Where to stream:Max

Birth/Rebirth

Birth/Rebirth

Courtesy of Shudder

Nonbinary filmmaker Laura Moss turns their lens on the Frankenstein story with this shocking, beautiful, and fearless tale of immorality — and amorality.

Where to stream:Hulu

Summoning Sylvia

Summoning Sylvia

Courtesy of Shudder

A gay bachelor party takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a spirit and the groom's homophobic future brother-in-law shows up. Frankie Grande steals the show in this horror comedy that is just so very fun!


Where to stream:Shudder

Swallowed

Swallowed

Courtesy of Momentum Pictures

Before Cooper Koch snatched our hearts and all our thirst in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story he starred in this steamy and genuinely shocking body horror film about a drug run gone terribly, horribly, gruesomely wrong from out director Carter Smith, which also starred out actors Jena Malone and Mark Patton. This one is impossible to forget.


Where to stream: Rent onFandango

You Can’t Stay Here

You Can\u2019t Stay Here

Courtesy of Bangor Films

If you love the micro-budget era of the New Queer Cinema era then you don't want to miss You Can’t Stay Here which sees Guillermo Diaz starring as a gay photographer in the early ‘90s who photographs his sexual encounters in cruising spots only to accidentally witness a serial killing by someone who targets cruising spots — and who becomes fixated on him.

Where to stream:Tubi

Attachment

Attachment

Courtesy of Shudder

A lesbian couple faces the ultimate test of their relationship with a chronic, supernatural illness strikes one of them down. It’s romantic, sweet, and terrifying folk horror.


Where to stream:Shudder

The Substance

The Substance

Courtesy of Mubi

Remember when I said "movies that aren't explicitly queer but might as well be"? Yeah, I was talking about The Substance, a movie unlike anything you've seen before. The film follows Demi Moore as Elizabeth Sparkle an aging starlet who is given the chance to create a better younger version of herself — here's the catch — they have to take turns existing, swapping every week. What could possibly go wrong? Buckle in, because this one takes you for a RIDE.


Where to stream:Mubi

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

