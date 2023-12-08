Scroll To Top
Movies

Ryan Gosling Teases Potential Ken Storyline In A Barbie Sequel

Ryan Gosling Teases Potential Ken Storyline In A 'Barbie' Sequel

Ryan Gosling in Barbie
Warner Bros. Pictures

We’re still feeling the Ken-ergy, and we’re not sorry about it!

rachelkiley

With the massive success of Barbie, the question of whether or not there will be a sequel—and whether it could live up to the goofy fun of the first one—has been on everyone’s mind. And if more Barbie is on the way, could the next one revolve around Ken?

Stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were asked about the potential franchise future during London’s BFI Southbank on Friday. As other members of the cast and crew before them, they did their best to sidestep the question, insisting they don’t know what’s in the works, while still having a little fun with their answers.

Ferrera, who played Barbie’s new human friend, Gloria, mentioned that director/co-writer Greta Gerwig and star/producer Margot Robbie didn’t have their sights set on building a franchise with Barbie.

“They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did,” she said, according to Variety. “Which is refreshing, right? We’re not setting it up for 20 years of Barbie movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]… or a Ken spinoff?”

Despite there being something tangibly uncomfortable about the idea of Hollywood taking the success of Barbie and turning into a Ken-centric franchise, it’s admittedly impossible not to love Gosling’s Ken. His take on the role felt like a pivotal part of the film working as well as it did, and there’s no question fans want to see more of him as Ken.

But Gosling has previously been open about how intense his workout and diet was to pull off the stereotypical Ken physique his version of the doll required, which almost certainly played a role in his response to Ferrera’s suggestion.

“Can it be a husky Ken?” he asked. “Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?”

Honestly, let Gosling do whatever he wants at this point—Robbie, too, after all the brilliance she’s shown both as an actor and producer on various projects. But it’s hard to imagine Warner Bros letting the success of Barbie end here, so we’ll see where things go. If they do produce another Barbie movie, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that it actually hits the big screen rather than getting shelved for a tax break. It’s so hard to predict these days!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
barbieryan goslingmargot robbiekenmattelamerica ferrerabarbie sequel
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio