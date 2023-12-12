Here's What '13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Is Doing Next — We're Already Obsessed

We have so many reasons to love Tommy Dorfman!

Best known for starring in projects like Sharp Stick, The Shuroo Process, and 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman is officially entering her Hollywood mogul era.

In October 2022, Dorfman announced her directorial debut with the movie I Wish You All the Best. The upcoming film’s star-studded cast includes Cole Sprouse, Alexandra Daddario, Corey Fogelmanis, Brian Michael Smith, Amy Landecker, Lexi Underwood, Shay Rudolph, Lisa Yamada, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, to name a few.

Before I Wish You All the Best even premiered, Dorfman has already been tapped to direct her second film. As reported by Deadline, Dorfman has signed on to direct the live-action adaptation of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, a graphic novel written by Mariko Tamaki. The book tells the story of Freddie, who has a toxic relationship with Laura Dean. In the novel, Freddie must learn about self-love and build up some courage to end things with Laura.

“Finishing up [post-production] for I Wish You All the Best and getting ready for my sophomore,” Dorfman wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you, Mariko Tamaki, for trusting me with your words and the world of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me!!! Pack your bags, we’re going [to] Berkeley.”