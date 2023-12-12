Here's What '13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Is Doing Next — We're Already Obsessed
The trans actress, director, and podcaster is becoming a Hollywood powerhouse in front and behind the camera.
We have so many reasons to love Tommy Dorfman!
Best known for starring in projects like Sharp Stick, The Shuroo Process, and 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman is officially entering her Hollywood mogul era.
In October 2022, Dorfman announced her directorial debut with the movie I Wish You All the Best. The upcoming film’s star-studded cast includes Cole Sprouse, Alexandra Daddario, Corey Fogelmanis, Brian Michael Smith, Amy Landecker, Lexi Underwood, Shay Rudolph, Lisa Yamada, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, to name a few.
Before I Wish You All the Best even premiered, Dorfman has already been tapped to direct her second film. As reported by Deadline, Dorfman has signed on to direct the live-action adaptation of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, a graphic novel written by Mariko Tamaki. The book tells the story of Freddie, who has a toxic relationship with Laura Dean. In the novel, Freddie must learn about self-love and build up some courage to end things with Laura.
“Finishing up [post-production] for I Wish You All the Best and getting ready for my sophomore,” Dorfman wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you, Mariko Tamaki, for trusting me with your words and the world of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me!!! Pack your bags, we’re going [to] Berkeley.”
Both I Wish You All the Best and Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me are live-action adaptations of YA novels about queer characters, which makes Dorfman a great director for these projects.
Besides directing those two movies, Dorfman recently launched a fantastic new podcast, My First Time With Tommy Dorfman, which already featured interviews with celebrities like Patrick Stewart, Trace Lysette, Dylan Mulvaney, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
We stan LGBTQ+ representation both on- and off-camera, and feel so proud to see the career that Dorfman is building for herself!