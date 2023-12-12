Scroll To Top
Movies

Here's What '13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Is Doing Next — We're Already Obsessed

Here's What '13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Is Doing Next — We're Already Obsessed

Tommy Dorfman
Getty Images

The trans actress, director, and podcaster is becoming a Hollywood powerhouse in front and behind the camera.

simbernardo

We have so many reasons to love Tommy Dorfman!

Best known for starring in projects like Sharp Stick, The Shuroo Process, and 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman is officially entering her Hollywood mogul era.

In October 2022, Dorfman announced her directorial debut with the movie I Wish You All the Best. The upcoming film’s star-studded cast includes Cole Sprouse, Alexandra Daddario, Corey Fogelmanis, Brian Michael Smith, Amy Landecker, Lexi Underwood, Shay Rudolph, Lisa Yamada, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, to name a few.

Before I Wish You All the Best even premiered, Dorfman has already been tapped to direct her second film. As reported by Deadline, Dorfman has signed on to direct the live-action adaptation of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, a graphic novel written by Mariko Tamaki. The book tells the story of Freddie, who has a toxic relationship with Laura Dean. In the novel, Freddie must learn about self-love and build up some courage to end things with Laura.

“Finishing up [post-production] for I Wish You All the Best and getting ready for my sophomore,” Dorfman wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you, Mariko Tamaki, for trusting me with your words and the world of Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me!!! Pack your bags, we’re going [to] Berkeley.”

Both I Wish You All the Best and Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me are live-action adaptations of YA novels about queer characters, which makes Dorfman a great director for these projects.

Besides directing those two movies, Dorfman recently launched a fantastic new podcast, My First Time With Tommy Dorfman, which already featured interviews with celebrities like Patrick Stewart, Trace Lysette, Dylan Mulvaney, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

We stan LGBTQ+ representation both on- and off-camera, and feel so proud to see the career that Dorfman is building for herself!

From Your Site Articles
MoviesEntertainmentTransCelebrities
tommy dorfmanmariko tamakicole sprouse13 reasons whypatrick stewarttrace lysette
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio