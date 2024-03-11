This exclusive clip of 'I Wish You All the Best' has us SOBBING

All the tears! All the feels!

Tommy Dorfman is making her directorial debut with I Wish You All the Best, a movie that she’s also written and produced for Lionsgate.

Based on Mason Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, I Wish You All the Best follows a nonbinary teen character named Ben DeBacker (played by Corey Fogelmanis). After Ben is thrown out of their house, they have to move in with their estranged sister, Hannah (Alexandra Daddario), who is now married to a man called Thomas (Cole Sprouse).

Throughout the film, Ben struggles with coming out, experiencing high school, and finding a new support system. In an exclusive clip shared with PRIDE, titled “Where Did You Go,” Ben is seen opening up to Lena Dunham’s character in I Wish You All the Best.