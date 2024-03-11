This exclusive clip of I Wish You All the Best has us SOBBING
Corey Fogelmanis opens up to Lena Dunham in a scene from I Wish You All the Best. Watch this exclusive and very emotional clip on PRIDE.
All the tears! All the feels!
Tommy Dorfman is making her directorial debut with I Wish You All the Best, a movie that she’s also written and produced for Lionsgate.
Based on Mason Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, I Wish You All the Best follows a nonbinary teen character named Ben DeBacker (played by Corey Fogelmanis). After Ben is thrown out of their house, they have to move in with their estranged sister, Hannah (Alexandra Daddario), who is now married to a man called Thomas (Cole Sprouse).
Throughout the film, Ben struggles with coming out, experiencing high school, and finding a new support system. In an exclusive clip shared with PRIDE, titled “Where Did You Go,” Ben is seen opening up to Lena Dunham’s character in I Wish You All the Best.
“I used to go to work with my mom,” Ben says in the scene. “She’d always wear animal scrubs because she’s a nurse. And in the summer, she would bring me along a few days a week.”
They continue, “We’d visit the older patients and try to cheer them up. That was my favorite part. And on Friday nights, we have movie night. Watching Westerns way too loud. I mean, we’d try to throw popcorn in each other’s mouth. I used to help my mom in the garden, and I’d get all sunburned, and she’d cover me in Aloe.”
Ben starts crying — and we start crying, too — and admits, “I miss them. I know I shouldn’t.”
“It’s ok to miss them,” Dunham’s character replies. “They’re your parents.”
Ben says, “I just don’t understand how being their kid isn’t enough for them.”
We were already seated and ready to watch I Wish You All the Best, but this scene has us even more invested. This will surely be an emotional journey, but also an honest and important depiction of an experience that many folx in the LGBTQ+ community have to go through.
Otherwise, Dorfman is really showing her talents as a filmmaker in this directorial debut, and we love to see it!
Watch PRIDE’s exclusive clip of I Wish You All the Best below — and make sure to watch the film once it premieres on Tuesday, Mar. 12 at SXSW.