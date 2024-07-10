Was Abraham Lincoln gay? New doc 'Lover of Men' makes the case he was family

We’ve always been here. We’ve always been in plain sight. We’ve always been making history. And according to a new documentary, Lover Of Men, we were one of the most consequential people in American history.

Lover Of Men documents and explores President Abraham Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men. Using never before seen photographs and letters preeminent Lincoln scholars paint an intimate portrait of Lincoln’s private and passionate same-sex entanglements. The film also puts these stories in historical context exploring the ways that 19th century peoples' mores around sexuality and marriage differ from todays. It serves not only as a fascinating piece of queer history, but asks larger questions about how society sees sexuality and gender today.

LOVER OF MEN | Official Trailer HD (2024 Film) Lover Of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln examines the intimate life of America’s most consequential president. As told by preeminent Lincoln schol...





