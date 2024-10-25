Scroll To Top
Kate Bush says she's ready to start working on new music and we can't WAIT

Musician Kate Bush
TV Times/GettyImages

When Kate Bush's new album drops, catch me absolutely running up that hill — to the record store! In this situation, I'm both going to a physical store to buy a CD, and said store is at the top of a hill. You get the vision.

@politebotanist

It's a very good day to be a gay person who listens to new music.

First, Lady Gaga's new single "Disease" is excellent. I woke up to a notification from the little gay people in my phone, a message from my groupchat of closest friends that said, "NEW LADY GAGA SONG F*CKS, WE ARE SO BACK." Thank you, Homo Paul Revere for spreading the important news.

"Disease" is the first look at Lady Gaga's upcoming seventh studio album, simply known as LG7. If this single is any indicator to the rest of the album, we're in for a real treat.


Megan Thee Stallion's deluxe mixtape Megan: Act IIalso dropped today to high acclaim.

The album is deluxe indeed. At a solid 18 tracks, and with features from artists including Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Yuki Chiba, Miss Stallion maintains her position as one of the strongest rappers of the 21st century. It's banger after banger.

If that wasn't all enough, the one and only Kate Bush said that she'd ready to start working on a new album. October 25th might have to become a gay national holiday after all this.

Bush was on the BBC Radio 4's The Today Podcastfor a rare interview, doing promotion for her new animated short film "Little Shrew", which is based on her song "Snowflake." "Snowflake" is from Bush's last album, 50 Words for Snowwhich she released in 2011. Naturally, she was asked if she was currently working on anything new.

She replied, "Not at the moment, but I’ve been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years, redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together." While she hasn't been working on anything new yet, she did reveal that she's ready for it.

"I'm very keen to start working on a new album when I've got this finished," Bush said. "I've got lots of ideas, and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it’s been a long time.”

While distance does make the heart grow fonder, it's been 13 years since Bush released new music, and we are just as ready for it as she is! Whenever it's coming, we can't wait!

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

