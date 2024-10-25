Kate Bush says she's ready to start working on new music and we can't WAIT

It's a very good day to be a gay person who listens to new music.

First, Lady Gaga's new single "Disease" is excellent. I woke up to a notification from the little gay people in my phone, a message from my groupchat of closest friends that said, "NEW LADY GAGA SONG F*CKS, WE ARE SO BACK." Thank you, Homo Paul Revere for spreading the important news.

"Disease" is the first look at Lady Gaga's upcoming seventh studio album, simply known as LG7. If this single is any indicator to the rest of the album, we're in for a real treat.





See on Instagram Megan Thee Stallion's deluxe mixtape Megan: Act IIalso dropped today to high acclaim. The album is deluxe indeed. At a solid 18 tracks, and with features from artists including Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Yuki Chiba, Miss Stallion maintains her position as one of the strongest rappers of the 21st century. It's banger after banger.