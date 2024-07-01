Would Megan Thee Stallion date a stud lesbian? She answered & we're SCREAMING

Over the last few months or so, stud lesbians have become such a hot topic again that even the iconic Megan Thee Stallion wants a little taste.

Megan, who just released her self-titled album Megan on June 29, stopped for a quick interview with Ezee dressed to the nines with her body-ody-ody on full display at the release party.

See on Instagram “It’s Pride Month,” said Ezee before asking if Megan would date a stud. “Yes,” answered Megan without so much as a blink in between. This prompted an excited reaction from Ezee, who immediately went in for more details and inquired about what Megan’s ideal type is like, whether as a stud or any other type of girl. After thinking it over for a moment, Megan responded, “I don’t wanna say my type cause I don’t wanna limit myself.” Ezee didn't back down that easily and pushed, “You’re the last person on Earth, and it’s only one girl you can choose, who are you choosing?” After a moment to think again, Megan did a little spin to show off her knee-length locks and full outfit before answering, “I gotta choose wisely, because low-key I’m shooting my shot.”