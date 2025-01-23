'Conception Begins at Erection Act' would make solo activities illegal in Mississippi

Conservative states across the country have been rolling back reproductive rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, but now a Democratic politician from Mississippi is introducing a bill that will impact men’s sex lives.

Mississippi state Sen. Bradford Blackmon, a Democrat, introduced the “Contraception Begins at Erection Act” that would make it illegal for men to masturbate or have sex where they aren’t trying to “fertilize an embryo.”

The controversial bill, introduced Monday, would slap people who "discharge genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo” with a $1,000 fine for a first offense, $5,000 for a second offense, and $10,000 for any subsequent offenses.

The 34-year-old Mississippi attorney and freshman state senator pointed to men historically being excluded from responsibility when it comes to abortion bans and laws targeting contraception as the reason why he’s pushing the bill.

"All across the country, especially here in Mississippi, the vast majority of bills relating to contraception and/or abortion focus on the woman’s role when men are fifty percent of the equation," he said in a statement to WLBT News . "This bill highlights that fact and brings the man’s role into the conversation. People can get up in arms and call it absurd but I can’t say that bothers me.”