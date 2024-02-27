Ex-gay Catholic busted sending steamy selfies to male employees, because OF COURSE he was

Homophobic conservatives getting caught having gay affairs is a tale as old as time, and yet, no matter how many times this pattern repeats itself, we’re still shocked by the blatant hypocrisy.

This time, it’s the sanctimonious ex-gay founder and former head of Church MilitantMichael Voris who was caught dabbling in same-sex relationships. While he was the head of the far-right website, Voris was caught allegedly sending shirtless selfies to men on his staff and was forced to resign from his post, according to a new in-depth report from the Washington Post.

Yup, that sounds like something upstanding, straight, conservative Christian men do.

Voris spent 17 years with Church Militant, forcing his view of traditional Catholicism on liberals and moderate Catholics by accusing detractors of being gay, claiming that the Catholic Church was secretly run by an “international gay-crime syndicate,” endorsing so-called gay conversion therapy, and ranting about liberal political beliefs on his online show.

All of this anti-LGBTQ+ vitriol comes from someone who in 2016 admitted to having “live-in relationships with homosexual men” and committing “sexual sins” when he was in his thirties before recommitting to an ultra-conservative version of Catholicism, the LGBTQ Nation reports.

But clearly, his “reversion to the Faith” didn’t take, because late last year, he was ousted from Church Militant — which has been dubbed an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, alongside its parent company St. Michael’s Media — after he breached the organization’s “morality clause” by sending partially clothed workout selfies to male staff and associates.

It’s the hypocrisy for us.