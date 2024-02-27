Scroll To Top
Ex-gay Catholic busted sending steamy selfies to male employees, because OF COURSE he was

St Michaels Media founder CEO Michael Voris
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former head of Church Militant Michael Voris was ousted after gay sex scandal came to light.

Homophobic conservatives getting caught having gay affairs is a tale as old as time, and yet, no matter how many times this pattern repeats itself, we’re still shocked by the blatant hypocrisy.

This time, it’s the sanctimonious ex-gay founder and former head of Church MilitantMichael Voris who was caught dabbling in same-sex relationships. While he was the head of the far-right website, Voris was caught allegedly sending shirtless selfies to men on his staff and was forced to resign from his post, according to a new in-depth report from the Washington Post.

Yup, that sounds like something upstanding, straight, conservative Christian men do.

Voris spent 17 years with Church Militant, forcing his view of traditional Catholicism on liberals and moderate Catholics by accusing detractors of being gay, claiming that the Catholic Church was secretly run by an “international gay-crime syndicate,” endorsing so-called gay conversion therapy, and ranting about liberal political beliefs on his online show.

All of this anti-LGBTQ+ vitriol comes from someone who in 2016 admitted to having “live-in relationships with homosexual men” and committing “sexual sins” when he was in his thirties before recommitting to an ultra-conservative version of Catholicism, the LGBTQ Nation reports.

But clearly, his “reversion to the Faith” didn’t take, because late last year, he was ousted from Church Militant — which has been dubbed an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, alongside its parent company St. Michael’s Media — after he breached the organization’s “morality clause” by sending partially clothed workout selfies to male staff and associates.

It’s the hypocrisy for us.

He’s also a Trump supporter who hosted interviews with MAGA zealot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and American Conservative Union head Matt Schlapp, who was caught up in his own gay sex scandal when a male staffer accused him of sexual assault in 2022.

Back in April, photos were found on Church Militant’s Dropbox account that featured shirtless selfies of Voris with “some of them cut off just above his pelvis, along with a screenshot of a text-message exchange from someone expressing that they found the images sexually arousing,” according to The Post. Fellow Church Militant webcast host Christine Niles said Voris also sent photos directly to male employees.

“I don’t know if it was a gym bro thing or what,” Joe Gallagher, a former Church Militant employee, told the publication. “A whole bunch of young guys got them, I know that.”

Uh-huh, nothing to see here, just normal “gym bro” stuff.

Since Voris’ unceremonious departure last November, Church Militant has been in financial trouble, and in its December fundraising email, the board blamed “the Evil one” and warned that they needed an influx of cash from donors to stay afloat. “We would hate to lose this place to the Devil,” the email said.

Yes, it’s the Devil ruining your organization, not the sexual harassment and seemingly endless levels of hypocrisy.

NewsReligionPolitics
anti-lgbtq+homophobiachurch militantconservative christianconservativesgay scandalgay sex scandalmarjorie taylor greenematt schlappmichael vorisst. michael’s mediaultra conservative catholics
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

