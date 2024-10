Social media is breathing new life into an old headline that simply never loses its shine.

In 2017, the Star Observer published an article about the Vatican's alleged frustrations with "homosexual cliques of clergy," as first reported by the National Catholic Register.

" Gay sex in the Vatican has 'never been worse' according to top official," the headline proclaimed.

Leaders within the Catholic Church complaining about their peers having too much gay sex in and of itself is worth remembering, but the wording here has kept this particular editorial piece alive for seven years and counting.

Most recently, it went viral once again thanks to X user @purplepingers:

One of the most wonderful things about the internet is getting to watch the same thing hit again, so that a whole new crowd of people can discover the joy it initially brought about. And that's certainly what happened here, prompting a new round of jokes as people prayed for the clergy to experience better gay sex in the future.