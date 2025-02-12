Search form

Scroll To Top
News

Drag Race UK star The Vivienne died of 'unnatural causes,' an inquest found

'Drag Race UK' star The Vivienne died of 'unnatural causes,' an inquest found

The Vivienne
Fred Duval/Shutterstock

The Vivienne.

An inquest released new details about beloved drag queen The Vivienne's death.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UKwinner The Vivienne was found dead in their bathroom of “unnatural cause of death,” a coroner has said.

The beloved drag queen — known by loved ones as James Lee Williams — died on January 5, 2025 at the age of 32, near Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester in England.

Police found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death, the inquest opening at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington heard, the BBC reports.

The post-mortem examination revealed an “unnatural cause of death,” and further examination is necessary, coroner Victoria Davies said and adjourned the inquest until June 30.

According to the inquest, The Vivienne’s body was identified by their father Lee Williams.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” The Vivienne’s manager, Simon Jones, wrote in a statement on Instagram on January 5.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” the statement continued. “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Last month, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for The Vivienne, who won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and came in third in Dancing on Ice in 2023.

The funeral was attended by fellow Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl.

"As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne," the family said in a statement read by The Vivienne's friend Bobby Musker, the BBC reports.

From Your Site Articles
NewsRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueens
drag race ukrupaul's drag racethe viviennecoroners reportdeathdrag raceinquestnews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio