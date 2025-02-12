'Drag Race UK' star The Vivienne died of 'unnatural causes,' an inquest found

RuPaul’s Drag Race UKwinner The Vivienne was found dead in their bathroom of “unnatural cause of death,” a coroner has said.

The beloved drag queen — known by loved ones as James Lee Williams — died on January 5, 2025 at the age of 32, near Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester in England.

Police found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death, the inquest opening at Cheshire Coroner's Court in Warrington heard, the BBC reports.

The post-mortem examination revealed an “unnatural cause of death,” and further examination is necessary, coroner Victoria Davies said and adjourned the inquest until June 30.

According to the inquest, The Vivienne’s body was identified by their father Lee Williams.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” The Vivienne’s manager, Simon Jones, wrote in a statement on Instagram on January 5.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” the statement continued. “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Last month, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for The Vivienne, who won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and came in third in Dancing on Ice in 2023.

The funeral was attended by fellow Drag Race UK stars Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl.

"As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne," the family said in a statement read by The Vivienne's friend Bobby Musker, the BBC reports.