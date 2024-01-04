Scroll To Top
This viral Sniffies cruising mystery has TikTok viewers enthralled

mizdeeliving
@mizdeeliving/TikTok

Random guys keep showing up at this woman's door, and TikTok wants answers!

rachelkiley

A TikToker who discovered her apartment building is a “hot spot” for Sniffies users has been diving in deep after four different guys mistakenly showed up at her home for a hookup over the course of two days.

@mizdeeliving has been keeping viewers enthralled with the saga that started out with something as simple as an Amazon delivery driver knocking on her door. But rather than delivering a package, it seems he was there to… well, deliver a package—although she didn’t realize that at first. Initially, all she knew was that the driver showed up at the wrong address on his lunch break.

Then a second guy came.

At that point, @mizdeeliving set up her camera to record her side of the interaction, realizing that something weird was going on. The second man was much more forthcoming with information.

“This place is called Sniffies. He showed me the app,” she told viewers, referring to a cruising app for queer and curious men. She says he even showed her the profile of the person who sent him there, although it didn’t answer any further questions she had.

By the end of the day, a third man had shown up, and she was able to turn him away much more quickly now that she had some idea what was happening.

And at that point, she started doing research of her own, even setting up a Sniffies profile and trying to sniff out more information. But so far, it’s been a dead end.

“When I went on the app and started to try to find the person near me, the bubble disappeared,” she said.

The TikToker theorized that it had to actually be someone in her building who had set this up and possibly entered her apartment number on accident, as it requires a code to get into the building at all. She has since been working with her leasing office to try to determine who’s getting their wires crossed so they can set things straight…so to speak.

She’s also invested in a Ring camera, something she says has already paid off, as a fourth man showed up and tried to open her door to come in a few days later.

But @mizdeeliving has learned at least one thing from Sniffies, she says.

“I found out that this area is a hot spot,” she said. “They love it over here.”

So maybe somebody in the building is having a good time, but the mystery continues for TikTok—and, presumably, the guys who she keeps having to turn away.

@mizdeeliving

No judgement but yall help me out! Sniffies? Is this whats happening?? #wfh #storytime #weird #fyppp #foryou #sniffies #sniffy

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio