This wasn't already a thing?

X/Twitter announced today that they're officially allowing XXX content on the popular social media site. This is a big win for adult entertainers who were worried that the site would eventually ban porn altogether.

In an uploaded press release, the site says adult content is allowed as long as it's "consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior."

What's confusing about this recent announcement is the fact that X/Twitter is infamously known for allowing all types of pornographic content for many years.

Even though many X-rated creators are relieved their content isn't going anywhere, other users joked that this "news" is anything new at all. Scroll through to see some of the funniest reactions taking over!