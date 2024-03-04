'Drag Race' star Q deactivates social media account amid fan backlash

The most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 has upset fans left and right, from who won the main challenge to who ended up going home. The reactions have been so tough that one contestant, Q, has disabled her social media in the wake of all the heat.

Spoilers ahead, proceed with caution!

As for Q, fans were upset that she took the win for the “See You Next Wednesday” category that asked the queens to create a from-scratch Neo-Goth look using only black, white and gray. Fans here were upset the win didn’t go to Nymphia Wind, who’s delivered some iconic runway looks up until now but dropped the ball in last week’s Snatch Game.

The response to Q’s win forced the queen to disable her X, formerly Twitter, account to turn off all of the unwanted noise. At the moment, she’s still got her Instagram account live, though as of this writing, she has yet to post that look — the only she has yet to share after an episode thus far. Wind also chimed in on the response with two different tweets. The first said, “DON’T YOU DARE SEND HATE TO Q OR ANY OF THE S16 GIRLIES or this banana will unleash.”

The second was in response to a fan who was upset that the backlash caused Q to deactivate her account, saying, “Clock the tea enough is enough, I’m proud of what Q did with the amount of time given.”

Elsewhere, fans were nothing short of irate that Plasma went home after securing such a strong track record, made worse by the fact she was sent home by Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, who’s had a consistent run in the bottom and has already lip-synced three times compared to Plasma’s one and only.

Le’Paige had a couple of thoughts in response, especially to a fan who said lip sync battles shouldn’t determine the winner, saying, “So what’s the point of LIP SYNCING FOR YOUR LIFE???”

She also referred to Plasma as “My goddess” in response to Plasma’s farewell post.