Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Drag Race star Q deactivates social media account amid fan backlash

'Drag Race' star Q deactivates social media account amid fan backlash

Q on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 9
MTV

Q’s season 16 costars have come to her defense and called for "enough" hatred.

@andrewjstillman

The most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 has upset fans left and right, from who won the main challenge to who ended up going home. The reactions have been so tough that one contestant, Q, has disabled her social media in the wake of all the heat.

Spoilers ahead, proceed with caution!

As for Q, fans were upset that she took the win for the “See You Next Wednesday” category that asked the queens to create a from-scratch Neo-Goth look using only black, white and gray. Fans here were upset the win didn’t go to Nymphia Wind, who’s delivered some iconic runway looks up until now but dropped the ball in last week’s Snatch Game.

The response to Q’s win forced the queen to disable her X, formerly Twitter, account to turn off all of the unwanted noise. At the moment, she’s still got her Instagram account live, though as of this writing, she has yet to post that look — the only she has yet to share after an episode thus far.

Wind also chimed in on the response with two different tweets. The first said, “DON’T YOU DARE SEND HATE TO Q OR ANY OF THE S16 GIRLIES or this banana will unleash.”

The second was in response to a fan who was upset that the backlash caused Q to deactivate her account, saying, “Clock the tea enough is enough, I’m proud of what Q did with the amount of time given.”

Elsewhere, fans were nothing short of irate that Plasma went home after securing such a strong track record, made worse by the fact she was sent home by Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, who’s had a consistent run in the bottom and has already lip-synced three times compared to Plasma’s one and only.

Le’Paige had a couple of thoughts in response, especially to a fan who said lip sync battles shouldn’t determine the winner, saying, “So what’s the point of LIP SYNCING FOR YOUR LIFE???”

She also referred to Plasma as “My goddess” in response to Plasma’s farewell post.

In turn, Plasma released a dramatic music video for “Bloody Mary,” the Lady Gaga song that wound up sending her home.

Tune in to MTV on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST to see the next queen to get the chop.

From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVRuPaulsDragRaceEntertainment
drag racemhiya iman lepaigenymphia windplasmaqq rupaulrupaul's drag race season 16rupaul's drag raceRuPaul's Drag Race
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio