Lesbian soccer star Ashlyn Harris opens up about 'dark' struggle with drug she abused in college

After years of hiding her problem, former soccer star Ashlyn Harris is getting candid about the drug addiction she battled in her youth.

While playing soccer at the University of North Carolina, Harris admitted she turned to amphetamines while dealing with repeated sports injuries.

“I was getting really heavily addicted to Adderall and misusing it,” Harris revealed on the March 21 episode of the Question Everything with Danielle Robay podcast, per E News . “I was taking it all the time. I would go days without sleeping. It was wild. I felt like I was gonna give myself a heart attack. I was crushing it. I was snorting it. It was so problematic.”

The iconic lesbian soccer star said that a “toxic” body image had something to do with her continued abuse of the medication as well.

“Then I was like, ‘Oh, it makes me skinny. It curbs my appetite.’ It was just a toxic, toxic time for me because it was the first time that I started to have my character tested because I started to get injured,” the 39-year-old retired athlete explained. Harris, who spent part of 2023 and 2024 in the headlines amid cheating rumors surrounding her relationship with One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush, said that her addiction problem was going on while she was recovering from ACL and labrum injuries, but her college soccer coach Anson Dorrance was very supportive. “It got really, really dark and I had to make some serious adjustments,” she explained, “and Anson would have me read books.” She told podcast host Danielle Robby that Man’s Search for Meaning’s message about reframing suffering “changed my life.” Harris says she’s trying not to pass along her issues to her two children (Sloane, 4, and Ocean, 2) who she shares with ex-wife and former soccer pro Ali Krieger.