Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Are Dating, And Some Fans Are Upset

Sophia Bush is embracing a fresh beginning. Just two months after her separation from husband Grant Hughes, the 41-year-old actress has been spotted spending time with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris, People revealed.

According to an insider within their social circle, Bush and Harris, who have been friends for several years, recently went on their first dinner date. The source stated, "This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters."

Harris, 37, filed for divorce from her wife and fellow soccer pro, Ali Krieger, 38, with whom she shares two children, in September. The divorce proceedings had been in progress for several months, with the couple living separately since the summer.

In August, People exclusively reported that Bush and Hughes, 42, had separated after just 13 months of marriage. The couple had been friends for a decade and grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic through their shared dedication to community service. They continue to run a nonprofit organization together and maintain a strong friendship.

Harris and Krieger's love story began in 2010 when they met while playing for the United States National Team. They announced their engagement in March 2019 and tied the knot in December of that year.

The source emphasized that there is “no salacious story” behind Bush and Harris's new relationship, though the public's curiosity might suggest otherwise.

Fans, however, are less than pleased with the announcement, and many have voiced their disapproval of Harris in the wake of the announcement.













Representatives for Bush and Harris have not responded to requests for comments on the matter.