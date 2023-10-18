Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Are Dating, And Some Fans Are Upset

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Are Dating, And Some Fans Are Upset

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush
Getty Images

The source confirming the date says it's "no salacious story," but fans disagree.

Sophia Bush is embracing a fresh beginning. Just two months after her separation from husband Grant Hughes, the 41-year-old actress has been spotted spending time with professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris, People revealed.

According to an insider within their social circle, Bush and Harris, who have been friends for several years, recently went on their first dinner date. The source stated, "This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters."

Harris, 37, filed for divorce from her wife and fellow soccer pro, Ali Krieger, 38, with whom she shares two children, in September. The divorce proceedings had been in progress for several months, with the couple living separately since the summer.

In August, People exclusively reported that Bush and Hughes, 42, had separated after just 13 months of marriage. The couple had been friends for a decade and grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic through their shared dedication to community service. They continue to run a nonprofit organization together and maintain a strong friendship.

Harris and Krieger's love story began in 2010 when they met while playing for the United States National Team. They announced their engagement in March 2019 and tied the knot in December of that year.

The source emphasized that there is “no salacious story” behind Bush and Harris's new relationship, though the public's curiosity might suggest otherwise.

Fans, however, are less than pleased with the announcement, and many have voiced their disapproval of Harris in the wake of the announcement.




Representatives for Bush and Harris have not responded to requests for comments on the matter.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainmentCouples
ashlyn harriscelebrity divorceCelebrity Couplesoccersophia bush
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Banner Image OneOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Trace Lenhoff
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

41 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked
TV
Badge
gallery

All 16 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories