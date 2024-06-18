Diana Taurasi has some thoughts about how male journalists treat WNBA rookies and we're LIVING

As the WNBA season carries on, Phoenix Mercury star player Diana Taurasi is not only celebrating her historic 20th season in the league, but she’s also making additional history as she gears up to participate in her sixth Olympic Games when she heads off to Paris next month.

Outside of the court, she’s also recently partnered with both Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals after coming forward to address her issues with eczema. During an interview with Us Weeklyto address the partnership, she also had some thoughts about how the rookies of the season, particularly Caitlin Clark, are being bullied by male reporters.

"Transition periods don't escape anyone," she said. "That is something we all have to go through. Sometimes you find a way to get through that your first year, sometimes it takes you two years, sometimes it takes you three years. Everyone has a different journey and a different path. Sometimes you gotta give these kids some grace." For those unfamiliar, something of an uproar happened after Clark was left off the Summer Olympics Team for Paris. USA Today wound up writing two completely opposing opinion articles on the topic, with one saying leaving her off was a missed opportunity and the other saying it was the best decision for everyone.

The Iowa native, who plays as the #22 Guard for Indiana Fever, has had a lot of media attention during her short career, something Taurasi also thinks people should take into consideration for the rookies. “They’re a month into their WNBA careers,” she said. “They’re only gonna get better. They’re only gonna get more comfortable with everything around them.”

See on Instagram Although she thinks some of the criticism may be a bit too much at times, she also says the praise can be equally too extreme, urging critics to find a middle ground with how they treat the rookies. Additionally, she noted how much of the venom toward Clark, as well as other rookies like Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, comes from male journalists who don’t know as much about the sport. “You have to be educated on the topic,” she said. “You have to know the history of the sport. They know the history of the NBA… But can you tell me who was the first champion of the WNBA?”