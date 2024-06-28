Scroll To Top
WNBA star Kate Martin seems to confirm she has a 'perfect' new girlfriend

WNBA star Kate Martin seems to confirm she has a 'perfect' new girlfriend

Claire Gransee and Kate Martin
Instagram (@claire.gransee)

And fans have THOUGHTS.

rachelkiley

WNBA rookie Kate Martin appears to have publicly launched her relationship, and fans are seated!

Earlier this week, Claire Gransee posted a mirror snap with the Las Vegas Aces player to her Instagram stories, writing simply, "switched coasts for the weekend." Martin then reshared the pic to her own stories with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

While that in and of itself confirmed nothing, the body language and bright smiles between the two were enough for people to start drawing their own conclusions.

@abbey.tok

if i looked like her i’d be making money moves too i cant even lie 😩😩money martini deserves the best for real, happy for you queen🙏 @katemartin03 #katemartin #wlw #bi

From there, Martin appeared to further confirm suspicions, commenting on the above TikTok to say that Gransee is "gorgeous, stunning & perfect."

According to Autostraddle, queer basketball fans had already been speculating as to what team Martin plays for, and a casual confirmation was clearly met with equal parts enthusiasm and, naturally, lowkey heartbreak from ladies who'd hoped to have a chance with her themselves.

Martin has become a fan favorite player since being selected 18th in the WNBA draft this year by the Aces. She's also currently in contention for the All-Star Game, whose players are partially selected through fan voting.

When told she was currently ranked 12th amongst voters, Martin expressed gratitude while also remaining humble, saying, "There are a lot more deserving people to get those votes. A lot more deserving people who should go to the All-Star Game. I haven't earned anything while I've been here."


Sports
basketballclaire granseekate martinlas vegas aceswnbarelationship
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

