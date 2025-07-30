WNBA Legend Candace Parker says the All-Star game was so bad that 'I can't watch this'

Former WNBA legend Candace Parker is not holding back in her brutally honest review of the 2025 All-Star game.
Parker and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston launched the debut episode of their new podcast Post Moves on Wednesday, and quickly got into a debate about the player using the WNBA All-Star Game as a platform to make a statement about their unfair pay.
Amid contract negotiations, the All-Star players took to the court wearing “Pay Us What You Owe Us” T-shirts, a bold move that Parker said would have had more of an impact had the women played a tough game instead of having fun with it.
“Y’all can’t come out there with those shirts of ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us…’ and then do that in the All-Star Game,” Parker said.
- YouTube
During the All-Star weekend, the WNBA players' association sat down to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) where the pro ballers were hoping to increase their pay, considering WNBA players receive a 9% revenue split, compared to about 50% in the NBA, Sports Illustrated reports.
“An All-Star Game, when we have another game in two days—I think it’s okay to just go out there and hoop and have some fun,” Boston said. “Because on Tuesday, we were back at it… and we were showing once again why we deserve to get paid.”
Parker admitted that the players have it hard since the WNBA expanded from 40 games last season to 44 this year.
“Women, I understand that it is challenging. You all were added 4-5 games this season without compensation which is unfair,” she said, but also mentioned that “it would have maximized the moment of wearing the shirt along with giving the product” had they played their hearts out.
Parker even said that the quality of the game was so “awful” that she couldn’t finish watching.
“I tried to watch the All-Star game,” she admitted. “I’ll be honest, after one Euro step, I was like I can’t. I’m a fan of the WNBA, and I can’t watch this."
With hot takes like this, we can’t wait to listen to the next episode of this podcast!