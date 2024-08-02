Sha'Carri Richardson shares bouquet from mystery suitor ahead of Olympic debut

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic debut is off to a great start — and it looks like she's got a mystery lover celebrating her achievements to boot.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to show off a bouquet of roses she received, alongside a teddy bear sporting a gold medal and a note in the background that appeared to read, "To The Love of My Life."

According to OutSports , she followed the post up with one pointing out that the flowers were delivered on National Girlfriends Day. However, interestingly enough, National Girlfriends Day seems to be about celebrating friendship between women , rather than romantic relationships. Which begs the question — was this a misunderstanding of the holiday's intent by Richardson, or a wink and a nod to the fact that queer women in a relationship are so often mistaken for gal pals?

Well, don't expect to find out the answer to that anytime soon. Despite some people taking the very tentative rumor that the athlete is in a relationship with fellow track star Christian Coleman as absolute fact, Richardson has made it clear that she wants to keep her private life private for now.

But no matter who she's celebrating with, she's already got plenty of reasons to do so. The Paris Olympics mark Richardson's Olympic debut after initially qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics but getting suspended due to testing positive for marijuana. The "scandal" was considered by many to be overblown and unfair, and seeing her finally able to compete on the level she deserves is definitely overdue.

Richardson already won her first heat in the women's 100-meter race. On Saturday, she will compete in the semi-finals and, if all goes well, will advance to the finals after that.