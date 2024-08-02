Scroll To Top
Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson shares bouquet from mystery suitor ahead of Olympic debut

Sha'Carri Richardson shares bouquet from mystery suitor ahead of Olympic debut

Sha'Carri Richardson
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ma'am, we have some follow up questions! Like, who is your boo??

rachelkiley

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic debut is off to a great start — and it looks like she's got a mystery lover celebrating her achievements to boot.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to show off a bouquet of roses she received, alongside a teddy bear sporting a gold medal and a note in the background that appeared to read, "To The Love of My Life."

According to OutSports, she followed the post up with one pointing out that the flowers were delivered on National Girlfriends Day. However, interestingly enough, National Girlfriends Day seems to be about celebrating friendship between women, rather than romantic relationships. Which begs the question — was this a misunderstanding of the holiday's intent by Richardson, or a wink and a nod to the fact that queer women in a relationship are so often mistaken for gal pals?

Well, don't expect to find out the answer to that anytime soon. Despite some people taking the very tentative rumor that the athlete is in a relationship with fellow track star Christian Coleman as absolute fact, Richardson has made it clear that she wants to keep her private life private for now.

But no matter who she's celebrating with, she's already got plenty of reasons to do so. The Paris Olympics mark Richardson's Olympic debut after initially qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics but getting suspended due to testing positive for marijuana. The "scandal" was considered by many to be overblown and unfair, and seeing her finally able to compete on the level she deserves is definitely overdue.

Richardson already won her first heat in the women's 100-meter race. On Saturday, she will compete in the semi-finals and, if all goes well, will advance to the finals after that.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SportsOlympics
2024 olympicschristian colemannational girlfriends dayolympic debutolympicsparis olympicssha'carri richardsonshacarri richardsonsprintertrack and field
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio