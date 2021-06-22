Is Sha’Carri Richardson Gay? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

The Olympian qualifier says her bright orange hair color was picked out by her girlfriend!

Sha’Carri Richardson, a 21-year-old from Texas, has become the youngest qualifying track and field athlete so far for the United States this past weekend –and the internet is absolutely smitten with her.

The sprinter won the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. According to LGBTQ Nation, that is the sixth-fastest legal time ever recorded professionally to date.

She celebrated the race by immediately running up to her grandmother and embracing her, which made even more sentimental after telling the press that she was mourning the death of her biological mother just last week and that she's even more dedicated to making her family that she does still have around proud.

While Richardson is reportedly private about her personal life, before the race she revealed that her bright orange hair color was picked out by her girlfriend. “She said it like spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant, and that’s who I am.”

While many believe she meant "girlfriend" in a romantic way, some aren't sure since some women used the term platonically. Gay Twitter especially has taken it as the former.

That, combined with social media posts of the sprinter celebrating Pride Month and talking about her girlfriend, has led fans to believe she is queer, though Richardson hasn't publicly revealed how she identifies.

It's safe to say that we are OBSESSED with all things Sha’Carri Richardson and we can't wait to see her performance at the 2021 Olympics that will kick off in Tokyo on July 23.