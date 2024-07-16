WNBA legend Sue Bird is getting her own Barbie

Even a sports layman like me understands that Sue Bird is a legend. She took the Seattle Storm to win four WNBA titles over three decades. She's a five-time Olympic gold medalist. She makes up half of the arguably most iconic sports lesbian power couple around- which is saying something because there are a lot more of those than you would think. Now, Bird continues to build her legacy by becoming part of another another seminal franchise: Barbie.

Yes, Sue Bird is getting her own Barbie doll. Mattel announced on July 16th would be joining the Barbie Hall of Fame, with a doll created in uncanny likeness in Bird's unmistakable #10 jersey. The doll, part of Barbie's Signature collection, does require a $9.99 membership to purchase, but retails for a reasonable $39.99. She comes with a doll stand, and a Barbie logo emblazoned basketball. Her body, the Barbie "Made to Move" model also features additional points of articulation for the best action poses.

The back of the box displays a shot of Bird along with a short bio. The Barbie website describes the doll as follows, "Barbie® celebrates Sue Bird, the basketball legend who pioneered the way for growth in the women’s league with her record-breaking legacy and courageous voice that forever changed the game. One of the most decorated players the history of the sport, Bird is known for her fierce drive to win, egoless leadership, and clutch shots. On and off the court, she champions for equality and social justice. This collectible Sue Bird doll joins the Barbie Hall of Fame in her iconic No. 10 uniform. She comes with a basketball under her arm, ready to score."