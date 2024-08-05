25 electrifying photos of Team USA Women's Basketball's journey to the quarterfinals at Paris 2024

Pool/Getty Images; Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Not only is Team USA’s women’s basketball team awesome, they are awesomely gay!
Needless to say, we’ve been watching every dribble, every pass, every basket at the Paris Olympic Games with bated breath — and they have not let us down.
Listen, anytime we get the pleasure of seeing Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, and Chelsea Gray all playing for the same team (literally and yes metaphorically), we do not miss it!
But for those of you craving a quick recap, here’s what Team USA has been up to so far: After first defeating Belgium 87-74, thanks in large part to Stewart's impressive 26 points and A'ja Wilson's incredible 23 points and 123 rebounds, Team USA headed into their second match-up on Sunday, this time against Germany.
Again Wilson and Stewart led their team to an 87-68 victory over Germany with a combined 27 points and with the assist of Jackie Young who scored a game-high of 19 points. This win pushed Team USA into the quarterfinals where they will return to the court on Wednesday to face-off with Nigeria.
Yep, we have to wait two whole days for them to return to the floor, but in the meantime, keep scrolling for a look back at some of Team USA’s best moments from week one of the Paris Olympics 2024.
