Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Watch Olympian Tom Daley shave off his happy trail in new razor ad that will make you FERAL

Watch Olympian Tom Daley shave off his happy trail in new razor ad that will make you FERAL

Tom Daley was in a new very sexy ad for Gillette razors
Gillette UK via Instagram @tomdaley

We may have watched the ad a few...dozen times!

Razors just got a whole lot sexier and a whole lot gayer!

Gay Olympic diver Tom Daley is starring in a new Gillette Body and Intimate thirst trap...uh, we mean, ad that’s so hot you’ll be watching it on repeat.

The ad, posted to Daley’s Instagram account earlier this week, gets very intimate with his happy trail. It starts with the camera scanning different areas of a pool, looking for the “New Face of Gillette” before finding the four-time Olympian standing on a diving platform in nothing but his speedo.

Yum!

The scanner focuses on his face and reads, “New Face of Gillette Not Found,” much to Daley’s dismay, but then it scans down to his six-pack abs and declares it’s found the new “Body” of Gillette.

Related: 18 Olympic hopefuls vying for Tom Daley's muscle-twink throne

Viewers are then treated to a close-up of the 30-year-old athlete’s ripped physique while he shaves his happy trail—a sight that will leave you panting.

Who knew razors could be so sexy?!

“How many times do we hear the phrase feel good, play good? I’m no different,” Daley said of becoming Gillette’s new brand ambassador, Instinct Magazine reports. “Feeling smooth and knowing you’re ready to make that perfect rip entry helps to get you into the competition mind set, so partnering with Gillette Body & Intimate just made sense.”

Daley may be hot enough to be the razor brand’s “New Body,” but he’s also a talented diver. The British diver won a gold metal in synchronized diving at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and now he’s headed to Paris to compete in his fifth Olympics alongside his current diving partner Noah Williams.

Between his Gillette ad and diving in the Olympics, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Daley in his speedo and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesSportsBeauty
tom daleygaygay athletegillette adolympic diverolympicsrazor ad
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio