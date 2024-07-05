Watch Olympian Tom Daley shave off his happy trail in new razor ad that will make you FERAL

Razors just got a whole lot sexier and a whole lot gayer!

Gay Olympic diver Tom Daley is starring in a new Gillette Body and Intimate thirst trap...uh, we mean, ad that’s so hot you’ll be watching it on repeat.

The ad, posted to Daley’s Instagram account earlier this week, gets very intimate with his happy trail. It starts with the camera scanning different areas of a pool, looking for the “New Face of Gillette” before finding the four-time Olympian standing on a diving platform in nothing but his speedo.

Yum!