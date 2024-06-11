All 9 of 'Bridgerton' season 3's sex scenes (so far), ranked

Dearest Gentle Reader,

The third season of our tumultuous marriage market is proving to be the most high stakes yet, and the steamiest on record! That’s right, the ‘ton is abuzz with balls, new dance moves, the latest fashions and all the trimmings needed to set the scene for love and hopefully marriage. Although this Bridgerton cycle revolves around Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the theme of love flits around nearly every character, other Bridgertons included.

This time we see sparks fly between Pen and Colin , but also the newly minted Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and a new mysterious arrival. Of course, the flames are still burning between the new Viscountess Bridgerton Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and we even get to see Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) marriage market debut! It’s… interesting!

You may be familiar with our spicy content articles for seasons

one and two of Bridgerton. If you’re not, be sure to check them out! If you are, don't worry your cute little face, we got you! Let’s get into the steamiest moments of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1!

9. The Bridgerton Bordello for Roguish Men Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 2 - 09:00 Listen, the Bridgerton men love to support sex workers and God love them for it, but I’m also kind of over the Bridgerton-era “lemme show you how much of a lover I am by how many brothels I can help renovate” sentiment. Especially while the ladies are too pure and chaste for words. Daphne learned how to masturbate and was scandalized beyond words! Anyhow, Colin beds two ladies. He’s so very cosmopolitan.

8. The Watcher Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 4 - 14:30 Believing he has no chance with Pen, Colin decides to drown his sorrows in the Bridgerton favorite pastime, but his libido has other ideas. Unable to get into the mood, the ladies offer to put on a show for his viewing pleasure which he accepts though they’re hardly the women he wants to see. Still, good times.

7. He’s Incredibly, Incredibly Good Looking Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 4 - 44:03 Oh Benedict (Luke Thompson), you have so many chances to not be boring and you miss them all! I said it! Benedict is such an odd duck. On one hand, sure, he’s very, very good looking, but on the other hand, he’s just kind of there. He can be kind of charming when he wants, but he seems to be completely aimless while forgetting much of his own storyline. At one point newcomer Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) asks him directly if he’s an artist and he says “No” as though that wasn’t a huge arc for him last season! Some of my ire may be reserved for the fact that I want queer Benny ! I want him at least to broaden his horizons past the Bridgerton room at the local brothel. Currently he’s just lovely wallpaper and he could be so much more. Oh yeah, in this scene, he and Tilley finally dispense with the flirting and do the do. It’s… heterosexual.

6. The Featherington Filles Figure it Out Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 2 - 41:20 As you can imagine, women’s health is pretty elusive in the ‘ton. When it’s discovered that Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Philippa (Harriet Cains) have very… alternative thoughts about exactly how to perform their “wifely duties” in order to produce a “male” heir, Portia (Polly Walker) finally ensures they know exactly how it’s done. Both seem to take to it, Philippa a bit more enthusiastically than Prudence, but it’s a welcome change that may affect their future and dispositions.

5. Sweet Dreams Are Made of This Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 3 - 00.00 Near the end of Season 2 Colin Bridgerton declared, “I wouldn’t dream of courting Penelope Feathering!” and now he can’t get her out of his head! She’s haunting his dream, causing his every distraction and he might not be as upset about it as he originally thought. It marks the start of Colin’s pining for Pen and it’s well done especially for the amount of time that was given. Newton certainly sells it.

4. Honeymoon Ho-down! Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 1 - 45:20 Kanthony take on the mantle of the only steaminess during the premiere episode! It’s used to good measure as they make a decision to take the next several weeks to keep it boning, I mean… babymaking, with an extended honeymoon! Then they decide to get an early start in the study, throwing all of the papers on the ground as they break in the desk. The family must be out for the day.

3. Sex Education Courtesy of Netflix It takes 26 minutes to get to any lovin’ and it’s interrupted by children and a dog, but we get to see Kate and Anthony in their post-honeymoon glow and it’s delightful! Though Anthony’s insistence that they ignore the family since what they’re currently doing is trying to start a family (and judging by the activity they’re actually doing… we know that ain’t right) is endearing, Kate thankfully ignores him. Great for the family, maybe not so great for us.

2. This Kiss, This Kiss… Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 2 - 47:30 Penelope’s dress has been ripped because of the duplicitous Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) with her ex-best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) standing by. She’s despondent, out of options with nothing to lose and out of equal parts f_cks and dignity. She throws all caution to the wind and asks Colin for a kiss, promising him it will mean nothing. He obliges, and it changes everything… for him.

1. Give Me Everything! Courtesy of Netflix Season 3 Part 1, Episode 4 - 47:10 Alright, dear readers, I’m going to lay my cards on the table. When it comes to Bridgerton, they have a habit of making matches I initially can’t stand and making them work for me. I’m still not the biggest fan of the Duke and Duchess, but as a fervent Anthony Bridgerton hater (he was so annoying in season 1, admit it!), I was flummoxed at how swiftly I would fight bees for him! Well, Polin were not my first choice for this season and mainly because we’ve spent the last two seasons watching Penelope pine for Colin and also keep this excruciating secret about her identity hidden. Then with the fallout between her and Eloise (which Eloise is really milking, isn’t she?), I couldn’t justify the path forward between Colin and Penelope. Yes, the passion was growing, but was it enough? By that point, I felt maybe Penelope could have a cute romp with Colin and then settle down with Lord Debling (Sam Phillips)! But where’s the angst in that!? So of course Colin’s antics break Debling and Pen off and Pen races from the ball in a carriage only to be chased down by a frantic Colin who boards her carriage (ahem) and declares that he wants more. In fact, he wants everything. Pen agrees and they kiss as the Archer Marsh violin cover of “Give Me Everything” plays in the background. Except this time we don’t get a tasteful cut away, this time, well, things go digital. Uhh, let’s say, Penelope learns to drive a manual transmission. Desert Eagle in the backseat! Driver roll up the partition please! It’s very horny and we are thankful.