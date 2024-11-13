Lady Gaga reportedly joins the cast of 'Wednesday' season 2

In need of some actual good — and gothy — news? Lady Gaga is reportedly joining the cast of Wednesday for season two of the massively popular Netflix series.

Considering what a huge viral success the dance number set to her song 'Bloody Mary' was in the first season, it honestly makes a ton of sense.

Will Gaga be a professor at Nevermore Academy (we're thinking music department or drama teacher for sure)? Or perhaps the monster bursting out of Wednesday's closet ( hopefully right alongside her )? While the details are slim, here’s the tea, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly .

According to the publication, all details of her role are as of yet unknown, however she is currently filming in the second season in Europe.

Ok, like we said, details are slim. However it's worth recalling this casting news is one that star Jenna Ortega has been dreaming of. As the actress told Variety at the Golden Globes in January 2023, "I'm sure Netflix would love that," adding that she had some ideas for what that role could be. "I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

Honestly, that sounds pretty amazing, we would love to see it — along with another dance number. Perhaps to Gaga’s latest bop, “Disease”?

As if we weren’t already hyped for Wednesday season two, knowing that Mother Monster will be there, well that’s just the bloody cherry on top.

While Netflix has not given a release date for season two of Wednesday it is estimated to return to the streaming platform in fall 2025.