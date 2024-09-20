'Wednesday' season two teaser trailer has us PUMPED

After a long wait, our first look at season two of Wednesday is finally here!

A mixture of clips from the upcoming episodes and behind-the-scenes footage make up the 59-second teaser trailer released on Thursday.

"This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, says with the iconic Addams Family snap of her fingers.

Most of the clips center around Nevermore Academy, the school Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) began attending in the first season. A few feature Wednesday herself, along with a voice over in which she says, "If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed, and I'm not that generous."

Wednesday quickly became a fan favorite hit when the first eight episodes were released back in 2022. The wait for more episodes has been a lengthy one—something that's become frustratingly more common in the era of streaming. But fans are excited to finally have something tangible as they look forward to the release of season two, and, specifically, more Wednesday and Enid.