Nicholas Galitzine filmed THIS MANY 'Mary & George' sex scenes in 1 day & we're GAGGING

Gay panic.

Best known for his roles on Red, White & Royal Blue and Bottoms, Nicholas Galitzine is now embarking on a new journey on the Mary & George limited series. He plays George Villiers on the show and stars opposite of legendary actors such as Julianne Moore (Mary Villiers) and Tony Curran (James VI and I).

From the teasers and trailers alone, we knew exactly what to expect when it came to the sex scenes happening on Mary & George. This is clearly a very horny show, and we didn’t have any doubts about that. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Galitzine had us shook while answering a question about filming those scenes.

In a single day, Galitzine had to film not one, not two, not three, but FOUR sex scenes for the show. And just like that, we need to summon Xunami Muse to emphasize how many sex scenes he had to film for the show.