Meet the first new cast members announced for Netflix's ONE PIECE season 2

@Netflix/Twitter

Looks like Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates will be facing some of their toughest adversaries yet next season!

@politebotanist
The first batch of actors cast for the second season of Netflix’s live action “One Piece” series has just been announced! Netflix released casting this morning for the roles of Mr. 3, Mr. 5, Mr. 9 Miss Valentine. The characters, all antagonists who work for the criminal syndicate the Baroque Works, are taken directly from Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” manga. Here's your first look at the new faces of some of the Baroque Works' key players.

David Dastmalchian as "Mr. 3"

Actor David Dastmalchian next to a drawing of the One Piece character Mr. 3.

Courtesy of Netflix/Instagram

David Dastmalchian will be playing the role of "Mr. 3". You may recognize Dastmalchian from his roles in multiple different blockbusters, including The Dark Knight, Ant-Man, The Suicide Squad, Oppenheimer, Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. He was also fantastic last year when he starred in the AMC+ original film Late Night with the Devil, a horror movie about a 1970s late night broadcast gone very, very wrong.

Camrus Johnson as "Mr. 5"

Actor Camrus Johnson next to an illustration of the One Piece character Mr. 5

Courtesy of Netflix/Instagram

The announcement of Camrus Johnson as "Mr. 5" has had the loudest reaction from One Piece fans. The fandom is collectively stoked with the choice, and Johnson is too. As part of announcement on his personal instagram, Johnson said, "I am SO HYPED to join the One Piece family. Bringing Mr. 5 to life is an honor." Johnson has acted in works including the film adaptation of The Sun is Also a Star, the Hulu original movie Quiz Lady, and directed the film Mary J. Blige's Real Love.

Daniel Lasker as "Mr. 9"

Actor Daniel Lasker next to an illustration of the One Piece character Mr. 9

Courtesy of Netflix/Instagram

Zimbabwe-born actor and filmmaker Daniel Lasker will be bringing "Mr. 9" to life. Lasker directed Zimbabwe's first Ndebele science fiction short film, The Signal. His acting credits include the HBO Max sci-fi epic series Raised by Wolves, and the tragically short-lived SYFY adaptation of the comic book series Vagrant Queen. Lasker is a long time fan of the manga and anime, and said on X (formerly Twitter), "There’s no words to express how honoured, and thrilled I am to join the magnificent cast of One Piece.I adore the world that Oda-san created and to now step into it as a character is a real dream come true."

Jazzara Jaslyn as "Miss Valentine"

Rounding out our cast of villains s Jazzara Jaslyn as "Miss Valentine." The actress has had roles in the HBO Max series Warriors, and played Theodore Roosevelt's fascinating daughter Alice in the three-part History Channel miniseries FDR. About her casting, Jaslyn had this to say on Instagram this morning, "My heart is exploding with excitement, gratitude & utter joy to be joining the magical world of One Piece as Miss Valentine."

In addition to these four, the season 2 cast will see much of the season 1 cast returning to reprise their roles. So far the familiar faces will be Iñaki Godoy as "Monkey D. Luffy", our protagonist and captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. His crew will also be along for another adventure: Mackenyu as unofficial first mate "Roronoa Zoro", Emily Rudd as navigator "Nami", Jacob Romero as skilled sniper "Usopp," and Taz Skylar as full time womanizer and part time chef "Sanji."

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not season 2 will see the return of the marine captain Koby, a fan favorite played by trans actor Morgan Davies. There is also no confirmed release date for the second season, but fans should expect it to be somewhere in the back half of next year.

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

