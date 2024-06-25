Meet the first new cast members announced for Netflix's 'ONE PIECE' season 2

The first batch of actors cast for the second season of Netflix’s live action “One Piece” series has just been announced! Netflix released casting this morning for the roles of Mr. 3, Mr. 5, Mr. 9 Miss Valentine. The characters, all antagonists who work for the criminal syndicate the Baroque Works, are taken directly from Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” manga. Here's your first look at the new faces of some of the Baroque Works' key players.

David Dastmalchian as "Mr. 3" Courtesy of Netflix/Instagram David Dastmalchian will be playing the role of "Mr. 3". You may recognize Dastmalchian from his roles in multiple different blockbusters, including The Dark Knight, Ant-Man, The Suicide Squad, Oppenheimer, Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. He was also fantastic last year when he starred in the AMC+ original film Late Night with the Devil, a horror movie about a 1970s late night broadcast gone very, very wrong.

Camrus Johnson as "Mr. 5" Courtesy of Netflix/Instagram The announcement of Camrus Johnson as "Mr. 5" has had the loudest reaction from One Piece fans. The fandom is collectively stoked with the choice, and Johnson is too. As part of announcement on his personal instagram, Johnson said, "I am SO HYPED to join the One Piece family. Bringing Mr. 5 to life is an honor." Johnson has acted in works including the film adaptation of The Sun is Also a Star, the Hulu original movie Quiz Lady, and directed the film Mary J. Blige's Real Love.

Daniel Lasker as "Mr. 9" Courtesy of Netflix/Instagram Zimbabwe-born actor and filmmaker Daniel Lasker will be bringing "Mr. 9" to life. Lasker directed Zimbabwe's first Ndebele science fiction short film, The Signal. His acting credits include the HBO Max sci-fi epic series Raised by Wolves, and the tragically short-lived SYFY adaptation of the comic book series Vagrant Queen. Lasker is a long time fan of the manga and anime, and said on X (formerly Twitter), "There’s no words to express how honoured, and thrilled I am to join the magnificent cast of One Piece.I adore the world that Oda-san created and to now step into it as a character is a real dream come true."