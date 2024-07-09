Scroll To Top
TV

The Umbrella Academy trailer is here and promises an epic final chapter

The ‘Umbrella Academy’ trailer is here and promising an epic final chapter

Elliot Page in the Umbrella Academy
Courtesy of Netflix

Watch the Hargreeves team up one last time to save the world.

rachiepants

It's the end of the world as we know it — again — but don’t worry the Hargreeves are on the case one last time.

Today Netflix dropped the final trailer for the final season of The Umbrella Academy and we’d be lying if we weren’t in our feelings a little bit about it. Yes, all things have to come to an end, but at least we get to see one of our favorite dysfunctional families come together for one last adventure, and hopefully save the world one more time.

This time around the season kicks off with the Hargreeves siblings scattered following the climactic events at the Hotel Oblivion at the end of last season which led to a complete reset of their timeline. Not only are they scattered to the wind but they have been stripped of their powers, which means each is left to fend for themselves and find a new life — some transition well into this new normal, others, well, not so much. But just as they think they have moved on strange uncanny things begin to occur, and they can’t ignore them for very long.

Enter their father Reginald, who now alive and well, is ready to step out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing his powerful and nefarious business empire. This season introduces a mysterious association known as The Keepers who hold secret meetings because they are convinced the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming.

It's up to The Umbrella Academy to come back together once last time to fight back against the forces conspiring against them and maybe, just maybe, put things right once and for all.

Returning this season are all your fave family members, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, all reprise their roles. Plus, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross join the cast this season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Watch the trailer and keep scrolling for photos of this season below. (All photos courtesy of Netflix)

TVEntertainmentSciFiGeek
the umbrella academytrailer
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio