The ‘Umbrella Academy’ trailer is here and promising an epic final chapter

It's the end of the world as we know it — again — but don’t worry the Hargreeves are on the case one last time.

Today Netflix dropped the final trailer for the final season of The Umbrella Academy and we’d be lying if we weren’t in our feelings a little bit about it. Yes, all things have to come to an end, but at least we get to see one of our favorite dysfunctional families come together for one last adventure, and hopefully save the world one more time.

This time around the season kicks off with the Hargreeves siblings scattered following the climactic events at the Hotel Oblivion at the end of last season which led to a complete reset of their timeline. Not only are they scattered to the wind but they have been stripped of their powers, which means each is left to fend for themselves and find a new life — some transition well into this new normal, others, well, not so much. But just as they think they have moved on strange uncanny things begin to occur, and they can’t ignore them for very long.

Enter their father Reginald, who now alive and well, is ready to step out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing his powerful and nefarious business empire. This season introduces a mysterious association known as The Keepers who hold secret meetings because they are convinced the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming.

It's up to The Umbrella Academy to come back together once last time to fight back against the forces conspiring against them and maybe, just maybe, put things right once and for all.

Returning this season are all your fave family members, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, all reprise their roles. Plus, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross join the cast this season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Watch the trailer and keep scrolling for photos of this season below. (All photos courtesy of Netflix)