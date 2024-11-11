Watch ‘For the Love of DILFs’ sexy and shocking season 3 trailer now

There’s never a dull moment in DILF Mansion, and that’s never been truer than now.

Last week, PRIDE exclusively revealed the cast of For the Love of DILFs season three and today, OUTtv dropped the trailer for the upcoming season of the hit — and oh-so-steamy — gay reality dating series, and folks, it’s absolute fire.

This season sees a fresh group of Daddies and Himbos entering the (literal) gates of (a brand new) DILF Mansion on the hunt for real connections, true romance, and, of course, steamy moments with someone from another generation. One lucky couple will not only win $10,000 to start their new lives together but the greatest gift of all… love, duh!

It’s camp, it’s romantic, it’s hilarious, and yes, it’s even quite moving, as these men put it all out there and open up their hearts for a chance at love.

Returning to rule the house with her quick wit (and those killer curves) is our beloved Stormy Daniels, who plays equal parts master of ceremonies and emotional support MILF to the men.

Naturally, the new trailer kicks off with Daniels quipping, “The conservatives haven’t figured out how to stop me yet!” And it just gets wilder from there. We see hints of the dramatic season to come, with Daddies hopping from Himbo to Himbo this time, professions of love, passionate kisses, and even an ambulance being called following an injury during the show. And all that just barely scratches the surface of the twisty, turny, unfailingly entertaining season ahead.

Ugh, why can’t it be November 26 right now? Because that’s the day this series returns on OUTtv. In the meantime check out the trailer below!