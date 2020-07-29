'CREMA' Is the Gorgeous Lesbian Graphic Novel We've Been Waiting For

Then comiXology's latest LGBTQ-inclusive title, CREMA, is the graphic novel you've been waiting for!

"Esme loves coffee. She works as a barista at a Brooklyn coffee shop and knows everything there is to know about the stuff. But when she drinks too much, she can actually see...and talk to...ghosts. In fact, Gerry has been her friend since she was a young child," reads the graphic novel's official description. "Esme often feels invisible, until she meets Yara, heiress to the coffee shop and its coffee bean provider Cherry Mountain Farm. Their world is turned upside down when Esme discovers a mysterious letter written in old Portuguese and encounters the strange ghost of an Old-World nobleman, in the basement of the coffee shop. In the midst of their sexy whirlwind romance, the discovery leads Esme and Yara to the deteriorating, and said to be haunted, coffee plantation in Brazil, bringing dark and sinister tidings of unrequited love."

"CREMA is a combination of lots of my interests: ghost stories, coffee, long letters, and nostalgia," New York Times bestselling writer Johnnie Christmas, who teamed up with Hugo-Award finalist and artist Dante Luiz to bring the ghostly queer love story to life, told PRIDE. "An aromatic romance for the modern age, sweet with a bit of bite and a hint of spice, like a good cup of coffee."

Speaking on the gorgeous cover art, Christmas continued:

"The cover reflects some that: Esme, Yara, and the promise of romance. Mountains of coffee beans, of course, and a touch of mystery…our ghostly nobleman from another time. His smile, a riddle."

Scroll down to see a sneak peek at a few pages from CREMA! And to read the full graphic novel, head on over to comiXology Originals!