Marvel Reportedly Seeking Trans Actor for This ‘Nerdy, Mystical’ Role

Is Marvel about to get its first on-screen transgender female character?

According to POC Culture, a casting call recently went out for the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, searching specifically for a Black, Latina or Afro-Latina trans actress between the ages of 18-22 for an upcoming role.

“The character will be smart, confident and with a mystical bent and unique sense of humor,” according to the publication, which also said the casting description described her as “unapologetically nerdy about things that excite her.”

The latter definitely fits in well with Ironheart, which is set to center around girl genius and inventor extraordinaire Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates “the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” Riri is, of course, from the comics, where she dons the suit and figures out what it means to be a teen superhero.

Much about the series is still being kept under wraps, although Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross have also been cast in yet-to-be-announced roles.

There have also previously been rumors that the show has been looking for an older nonbinary actor to appear in all six episodes, and that Marvel and Disney are considering making Riri herself bisexual. The character was the subject of her female friend’s affections in the comics, although Riri decided the two of them should just be friends, possibly prompting series writer Jim Zub to comment on tumblr, “Sometimes you have romantic plans for a story and they get vetoed partway through.”

Considering how much backlash Disney has received in recent weeks over their failure to oppose Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and how long frustrations with both Disney and the film/TV sectors of Marvel in particular dragging their feet about being LGBTQ+ inclusive, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will come of either of these rumors. But if Ironheart really is casting for a trans actress, that’s hopefully a step in the right direction.