Get your thirst traps ready! Instagram is working on a finsta feature

Instagram is making the finsta life more accessible, and it’s sure to have all the gays grabbing their raunchiest content.

A new feature in the works for the app, called “flipside,” lets users create a different and more private side to their profile meant for their close friends. Think "Twitter Circles" meets "Close Friends" for posts you don't want the general public to see.

Now, we all know these days that finstas can lead to a lot of drama, even if you're full of receipts, proof, timelines, and screenshots. Though the new feature is only in the beginning stages, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi started posting about this feature, originally titled “Your Space,” back in November. His most recent update in December noted that flipside will allow you a different profile picture, name, and biography from your main profile.

Instagram integrated its "Close Friends" features over to the main feed of the app in November when flipside first started getting whispers, but it works a little differently. With Flipside you go to the profile you're interested in viewing and “flip over” to their other side for the posts they share on their alternate account. Social media consultant Matt Navarra posted on Threads that the feature has officially been spotted in the wild, saying it “allows users to create a new, private side to their profile where they can post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends.”