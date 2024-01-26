Scroll To Top
Technology

Get your thirst traps ready! Instagram is working on a finsta feature

Get your thirst traps ready! Instagram is working on a finsta feature

Man talking selfie
Shutterstock

Who has time to keep up with alt Instagram profiles anymore?

@andrewjstillman

Instagram is making the finsta life more accessible, and it’s sure to have all the gays grabbing their raunchiest content.

A new feature in the works for the app, called “flipside,” lets users create a different and more private side to their profile meant for their close friends. Think "Twitter Circles" meets "Close Friends" for posts you don't want the general public to see.

Now, we all know these days that finstas can lead to a lot of drama, even if you're full of receipts, proof, timelines, and screenshots. Though the new feature is only in the beginning stages, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi started posting about this feature, originally titled “Your Space,” back in November. His most recent update in December noted that flipside will allow you a different profile picture, name, and biography from your main profile.

Instagram integrated its "Close Friends" features over to the main feed of the app in November when flipside first started getting whispers, but it works a little differently. With Flipside you go to the profile you're interested in viewing and “flip over” to their other side for the posts they share on their alternate account.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra posted on Threads that the feature has officially been spotted in the wild, saying it “allows users to create a new, private side to their profile where they can post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends.”

Post by @mattnavarra
View on Threads

Despite concerns over teenagers using the apps and creating private profiles their parents wouldn’t know about, content creators on apps like OnlyFans could utilize this side of their profile to help promote their work.

That in mind, the content users share on Flipside would still be subject to Instagram’s community guidelines, which we all know can be pretty touchy.

For now, the feature remains just a prototype, and the response has already been mixed. Still, we’re always here for more places to find private content, so we’re excited to see where this goes.

From Your Site Articles
Technology
finstainstagramnsfw postsonlyfanssocial mediathreadsflipside
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio