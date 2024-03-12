Did Chris Olsen just imply that Austin Wolf slid into his DMs?

This scene would set the internet on fire.

Chris Olsen has cemented himself as the king of TikTok, since he goes viral pretty much every day!

The star has garnered attention from millions fans who love keeping up with his fun projects around the world.

Well, it looks like popular pornstar Austin Wolf is just one of Olsen's many fans — and it looks like he sent him a DM.

@rickycornish This gagged me! 😭 #chrisolsen #austinwolf #ejafoscars #redcarpet #celebrityinterview #oscars #pride

While attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party over the weekend, Olsen implied that Wolf reached out hoping to collab.

"You know who DM'd me? I got a DM from one of the daddies asking me to collab. I said, 'I'm so sorry... I can't," Olsen says.

After I asked Olsen if the initials are "AW," the TikTok star quickly ran away... leaving the rest for us to figure out.

To see the full interview leading up to the hilarious moment, check out the video below.