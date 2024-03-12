Scroll To Top
Interviews

Did Chris Olsen just imply that Austin Wolf slid into his DMs?

Did Chris Olsen just imply that Austin Wolf slid into his DMs?

Chris Olsen Austin Wolf
Instagram @chrisolsen @austinwolfff

Well, this would be quite the video!

rickycornish

This scene would set the internet on fire.

Chris Olsen has cemented himself as the king of TikTok, since he goes viral pretty much every day!

The star has garnered attention from millions fans who love keeping up with his fun projects around the world.

Well, it looks like popular pornstar Austin Wolf is just one of Olsen's many fans — and it looks like he sent him a DM.

@rickycornish

This gagged me! 😭 #chrisolsen #austinwolf #ejafoscars #redcarpet #celebrityinterview #oscars #pride

While attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party over the weekend, Olsen implied that Wolf reached out hoping to collab.

"You know who DM'd me? I got a DM from one of the daddies asking me to collab. I said, 'I'm so sorry... I can't," Olsen says.

After I asked Olsen if the initials are "AW," the TikTok star quickly ran away... leaving the rest for us to figure out.

To see the full interview leading up to the hilarious moment, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsVideoViralMenSexEntertainmentLGBTQ+Love&SexCelebrities
elton johnelton john aids foundationtiktokadult contentadult entertainmentadult filmaustin wolfcelebritieschris olsenentertainmentgaymenpornviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio