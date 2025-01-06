Crystal Envy is the trade of 'Drag Race' season 17 & these sexy pics prove why

Eye candy has entered the werk room!
The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race is officially underway and everyone is living for the new crop of queens. Plus, it doesn't hurt these adorable contestants are rocking fierce looks in their confessionals.
One queen that's been getting quite a bit of love on her thirst traps online is Crystal Envy, with some fans dubbing her the trade of the season.
"I love a good mirror selfie. I'm a little scruffy under all of this. I do go to the gym just a bit, but then I open my mouth," Envy tells PRIDE.
Other contestants on the current season of Drag Race are also getting attention for their natural looks on social media with Acacia Forgot saying she loves giving trade on her Instagram. Even Lana Ja'Rae and Lexi Love are serving body on their social media pages, so these queens are truly loving the skin they're in.
Scroll below to see all of the spicy pics that have us sweating over Crystal Envy. RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.