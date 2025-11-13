Laura Dern says the love from her LGBTQ+ fans has been 'the greatest gift ever'

There's no denying that Laura Dern is a gay icon.

From iconic characters over the years in Jurassic Park, Little Women, and Big Little Lies to her current hit show Palm Royale, Dern is well aware that her queer peers feel safe by her presence on their screens.

The star has been very vocal of her support for the LGBTQ+ community her entire career, but to this day, fans still thank Dern for her iconic guest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' popular 90's sitcom.

DeGeneres publicly came out to Dern on the legendary "Puppy Episode," which became one of the first prominent coming out moments on television.

"There's nothing more incredible! I am honored to have incredible support. My origin story of really knowing the connection I was privileged to be a part of was Ellen's 'Puppy Episode.' It's so crazy that it wasn't that long ago and far more open of a time to explore story in so many ways," Dern tells PRIDE.

Although Dern's guest spot happened back in 1997, the beloved actress still receives so much admiration from queer fans and allies around the world.

"My connection came through letters! What that episode meant to so many people. In fact, a letter from a grandmother who was thanking Ellen and I for helping her get closer to and understand her grandson was one of my favorite letters that I ever received."

After cementing herself as a gay icon back in the '90s, Dern has continued to prioritize the LGBTQ+ community in all of her notable projects. Her current TV show, Palm Royale, is a perfect example as the show highlights queer joy with dynamic storylines and plenty of camp.

"We can work together to open up a sense of compassion and empathy that sadly is not there from those who live in fear. To be welcomed into community, for me, has been the greatest gift ever! For us as producers, we want you to be happy! That means the world."

Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV. To see the full interview with Laura Dern, check out the video at the top of the page.